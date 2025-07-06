Thomas Hearns Issues Health Update After Hip Surgery at 66

In a sport where punches fade but legacies linger, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns remains a name etched in gold. A man who delivered fireworks in the ring with lightning jabs and a right hand that could rattle steel, Hearns was never one to back down—from Sugar Ray Leonard to Marvin Hagler, he danced with legends and fought with fire. But now, at 66, the Detroit-born icon finds himself in a new kind of fight—one that requires grit of a different sort.

Boxing may have been his battlefield, but recently, it’s been hospital corridors and rehab sessions that have demanded his warrior spirit. The six-time world champion—whose ferocious style captivated millions in the 1980s—underwent hip replacement surgery, stepping into yet another ring, only this time, without gloves. The update came via @onlyfullfights on Instagram, where the former welterweight king was seen navigating therapy with a walker, determination written all over his posture. But as fans held their breath, Thomas Hearns broke his silence with words as powerful as his punches.

“One of the biggest battles has been dealing with a bone-on-bone overlapping hip bone. I finally had it replaced and I’m now going through therapy so I can heal the right way and eventually get back in the GYM!” His statement was not just a medical update—it was a declaration of intent from a man who refuses to be sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing Only Full Fights (@onlyfullfights) Expand Post

AD

And if anyone thought that was the final bell, they’d be mistaken. The Detroit slugger doubled down on his message, adding, “I’m back home and officially starting my full-time physical therapy journey. Thank you all for the kind words, love, and support it truly means a lot. I’ll be back in the gym throwing crisp jabs and right hands before you know it! The Hitman is healing…and still fighting.”

Few fighters have aged into their legacy with the same unflinching charisma. Whether you remember him dropping Pipino Cuevas in two rounds or going toe-to-toe with Marvelous Marvin, one thing’s certain—the Hitman may be rehabbing, but his spirit hasn’t taken a day off. In fact, if his words are anything to go by, the man who once electrified Caesars Palace is now aiming to conquer the quiet victories—step by step, rep by rep.

And just when you think you’ve heard every war story from his storied past, The Hitman throws a curveball that stuns outside the ropes

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Thomas Hearns names the greatest fighter he ever faced—and it’s not who you think

Long before Thomas Hearns traded gloves for therapy bands, the legendary Hitman had danced with giants in the golden age of boxing. From his debut in 1977 to a historic run that spanned nearly three decades, Hearns carved out a legacy that spanned five weight divisions—a feat no one had achieved until he clinched the WBA light-heavyweight crown in 1991. While fans often associate his name with barnburners against fellow icons like Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, and Sugar Ray Leonard, Hearns himself has a different answer when asked who truly stood out.

In a candid moment during Best I Faced with The Ring Magazine, the Detroit destroyer looked beyond the usual suspects and singled out a lesser-mentioned but highly respected rival—Wilfred Benitez. “I would say Wilfred Benitez was very good. He was slick and very crafty. I like Benitez’s craft. He moved well and fights all around the ring,” Hearns recalled, tipping his hat to the elusive Puerto Rican.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Known in boxing circles as El Radar, Benitez earned his moniker by seemingly predicting punches before they were even thrown. A defensive wizard who made history by becoming the youngest world champion at just 17—defeating Antonio Cervantes in 1976—Benitez wasn’t just technically gifted; he was a master of spatial awareness and ring IQ. No wonder some insiders dubbed him “the fifth king” alongside the famed Four Kings of the ’80s.

Though Benitez would eventually lose to Hearns via a tight majority decision in 1982, the respect was mutual. And while his later life has been marked by the devastating effects of brain trauma—an all-too-common cost in this unforgiving sport—his brilliance in the ring remains undisputed. For Hearns, it wasn’t just about titles or rivalries—it was about recognizing pure, rare talent.