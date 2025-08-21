3 Key Reasons Why Jake Paul’s Best Move Is Facing Gervonta Davis at His Weight

Jake Paul isn’t chasing a cruiserweight title or a heavyweight fight just yet. Instead, he’s picked one of boxing’s most explosive names: Gervonta Davis. On November 14 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will face ‘Tank’ (30-0-1, 28 KOs), the undefeated WBA lightweight champion. And as expected, the matchup, announced by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, immediately sparked debate across combat sports, especially for its sheer imbalance.

‘The Problem Child,’ a 6’1″ cruiserweight who regularly weighs more than 200 pounds, versus Davis, a 5’5″ lightweight who has never fought above 140. No contracted weight or rounds have been announced, but the spectacle alone is massive, and beneath the circus-like optics comes strategy: this could be Jake Paul’s smartest move of his career. But why? Well, here are the three reasons to explain it all!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jake Paul gets a huge size and weight advantage

Jake Paul’s greatest obvious advantage is all physical. The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who is 6’1″ and has a 76-inch reach, fights as a cruiserweight, weighing between 190 and 210 pounds on fight night. Gervonta Davis, on the other hand, stands 5’5″ with a 67-inch reach and typically fights at 135, occasionally going up to 140. That’s a six-inch height difference, a nine-inch reach, and over 70 pounds of mass.

While ‘Tank’ is a knockout artist, having won 28 of his 30 fights inside the distance, in the end, physics matters. Smaller boxers struggle to carry their strength up weight classes, especially when their opponent can absorb shots and return fire with stronger punches. Paul’s size enables him to fight long, control range, and throw more weight with each punch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA ADDICT (@mmaaddictonly) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

We’ve already seen ‘The Problem Child’ use his size to crush less durable opponents. Against Gervonta Davis, the natural advantage only grows. Even if Davis’s skill level is significantly higher, Paul’s ability to dominate distance and tempo merely by being the larger guy cannot be overlooked. In a sport where weight classifications exist to protect fighters, this advantage might be the deciding factor.

‘The Problem Child’ will have higher endurance than ‘Tank’

Cardio is another weapon ‘The Problem Child’ brings to this contest. His training camps revolve around conditioning: roadwork, high-intensity interval training, and skill drills to keep his engine running late into fights. He has previously shown that he can go the distance in six- and eight-round fights, maintaining a consistent output without fading badly.

Gervonta Davis’ style is built differently. He thrives on explosions: quick starts, calculated responses, and highlight-reel knockouts. ‘Tank’ won twenty-eight fights via knockout, the majority of which occurred in the first five rounds. That efficiency is devastating at light weight, but it has rarely been tested in deep water. Davis’ productivity has fallen slightly during long fights, indicating that stamina may not be his strongest attribute.

For a naturally larger man like Paul, endurance is essential. Carrying additional weight requires more stamina, which he has trained for. If ‘Tank’ fails to knock out ‘The Problem Child’ early on, the fight may change in Paul’s favor as the rounds progress. A larger frame that can continue moving, clinching, and striking late is a nightmare for someone accustomed to ending fights before the halfway point. Endurance may not be flashy, but in this matchup, it has the potential to subtly disrupt Davis’ game plan.

The unorthodox style of Jake Paul will create more problems for Davis

Aside from size and conditioning, Paul’s most distinguishing feature could be his awkward, unorthodox technique. He does not box like a career boxer who has progressed from amateur to professional level. Instead, he incorporates rough edges, posture changes, odd feints, and tempo alterations that do not always follow a predictable pattern. His approach can appear clunky at times, but it is unpredictable, which frustrates precise punchers.

Davis’ fighting style is built on timing. He thrives on rhythm, creating traps and detonating counters whenever his opponent makes a mistake. Against someone as awkward as ‘The Problem Child,’ these patterns may not be as obvious. With Paul’s willingness to grip, lean, or drag a fight into ugly exchanges, ‘Tank’ may find himself fighting out of rhythm more often than he would want.

Jake Paul has already used innovative tactics to neutralize more experienced opponents. That unpredictability, mixed with his physical stature and stamina, offers a puzzle Gervonta Davis has never encountered before. Against a smaller fighter who relies primarily on timing and accuracy, Paul’s unusual angles and offbeat rhythm may provide just the openings he requires.

via Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul left knocks down Nate Diaz during a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0020

At first sight, Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis appears to be a circus act: an internet celebrity against one of boxing’s pound-for-pound names, separated by 70 pounds and two skill levels. But underneath the spectacle is a definite strategy. Paul’s size, conditioning, and unconventional technique provide him with the tools to counter Davis’ world-class talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Paul, who could have chased a cruiserweight title or even considered a heavyweight battle, the decision to fight Davis is about stacking advantages rather than pursuing legitimacy. In boxing, timing is everything. With Davis vulnerable after a recent draw and legal issues, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer having every physical advantage imaginable, this could be the smartest move of his career.