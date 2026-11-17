Everything Jorge Linares has built in the U.S. could suddenly be on the line. The former Venezuelan world champion, better known as ‘El Niño de Oro,’ is sitting in ICE custody in Texas, and nobody has publicly explained why. With his immigration status now under scrutiny, the 41-year-old faces a situation that could turn his life upside down, while his family, fans, and the boxing world are left waiting for answers.

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“ICE has me at the Texas border crossing. This is crazy,” Linares wrote in Spanish on X on Sunday, November 15, breaking the news himself.

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WBA President Gilberto Mendoza later confirmed the news, saying immigration attorneys were handling the case and that he was in contact with Linares’ family.

“I can confirm that my friend Jorge Linares, former WBA world champion, is in ICE custody. Immigration attorneys are handling his case, and I am in constant contact with his family,” he wrote.

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But there is still a major piece of the puzzle missing: why was Jorge Linares detained in the first place? So far, neither U.S. authorities nor anyone close to the case has publicly explained what led to his arrest. There has also been no word on whether he is facing an immigration hearing, deportation proceedings, or any other legal action tied to his status in the country.

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His record in the federal detainee tracking system shows his status as “under ICE custody” and lists the El Paso Processing Center in Texas as his current detention facility.

The former Venezuelan fighter is not dealing with the situation alone. His immigration attorneys have now confirmed that they are representing him, with law firm Wilner and O’Reilly pushing back against any suggestion that the former champion is in the U.S. unlawfully.

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According to the firm, Jorge Linares is legally present in the country and has cooperated with authorities throughout the process.

“Wilner and O’Reilly confirms that it represents Jorge ‘El Nino de Oro’ Linares, the Venezuelan boxer and world champion, following his recent detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the firm said.

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His legal team is working with ICE and DHS to resolve the case, noting that immigration matters take time and urged everyone to give the former champion some space while the process plays out.

The detention also comes at a particularly sensitive time. Immigration enforcement has intensified in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

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Linares’ case echoes a similar situation from last year. In 2025, former multi-division champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was also detained by ICE after overstaying his tourist visa, which had expired in February 2024.

He was also labeled a public safety threat because of an active warrant in Mexico tied to organized crime and firearm and explosives allegations.

Chávez Jr. had originally entered the U.S. on a tourist visa and was living in California with his family while applying for permanent residency. But after ICE detained him, he was processed for removal and eventually deported back to Mexico.

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Jorge Linares was set for a potential Hall of Fame honor

The timing could hardly be more significant for Jorge Linares. Just weeks before his detention, the former champion received another major recognition when he was named as a candidate for the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

In October 2026, ‘El Niño de Oro’ officially landed on the Modern category ballot after completing the required three-year retirement period. It is a huge moment for a fighter who spent more than two decades at the highest level, and he now has a chance to make history.

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The election will be decided by 150 voters, with the three candidates receiving the most votes earning induction in 2027. If the 41-year-old gets the nod, he would make history as the first Venezuelan ever inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Linares had actually gotten a taste of the Hall of Fame experience earlier this year. Back in June, he made the trip to Canastota, New York, for the Class of 2026 induction weekend, where he took part in the traditional Parade of Champions and shared moments from the event with his followers.

For a fighter who had spent years building his legacy, being surrounded by some of boxing’s greatest names was clearly a special moment.

“What an incredible honor to be invited to the International Boxing Hall of Fame weekend,” Linares wrote on social media. “Standing among the legends of boxing reminded me how blessed I have been throughout my career.”

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And Jorge Linares was clearly hoping that his Hall of Fame weekend would not be a one-time thing. He had already hinted at his desire to return to Canastota the following year as an inductee, and when the 2027 ballot news finally came, his reaction said it all.

After a post announcing his nomination made the rounds on social media, he simply replied, “AMEN!”

It would be a fitting next step for a fighter who spent 21 years building one of the strongest boxing resumes to come out of Venezuela. ‘El Niño de Oro’ became a four-time world champion across three weight classes, winning world titles at featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight under the WBC and WBA.

Born in Barinas, Venezuela, Linares spent much of his career traveling across Japan, Europe, and the United States, building a resume that eventually included 47 professional wins, 29 of them by knockout, against nine losses.

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One of the biggest nights of his career came on May 12, 2018, when he shared the ring with Vasiliy Lomachenko at Madison Square Garden. The 41-year-old gave the Ukrainian star plenty to think about and even scored a knockdown before Lomachenko turned the fight around and stopped him with a 10th-round technical knockout in their world lightweight title clash.

Jorge Linares called time on his 21-year career in October 2023, but walking away from boxing never meant leaving the sport behind. He moved into training and coaching, ran his own gym in Miami, and continued working around the sport as a WBA supervisor and commentator.

Now, though, boxing has taken a back seat. Linares’ legal team is working to resolve the immigration matter, while the former champion remains in ICE custody in Texas. Until authorities or his attorneys provide more answers, his family, fans, and the wider boxing community are left waiting to find out what comes next for one of Venezuela’s most accomplished fighters.