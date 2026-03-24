Tim Bradley’s Claim of Sebastian Fundora Being Blind Resurfaces Days Before Keith Thurman Fight

Boxing analyst Timothy Bradley may have just given Keith Thurman the secret to beating Sebastian Fundora. The pair is scheduled to go head-to-head on March 28 at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the WBC super welterweight belt. And Bradley has claimed that Fundora has a fatal flaw in his game—he is blind.

“Fundora [on] the inside lethal, right? Uppercuts, hooks. He knows how to shorten his punches because the motherf**ker is blind,” Bradley said. “He can’t see for s**t. [Have] you ever seen him looking across the ring, trying to look at his opponent? He’s squinting because he can’t see. On the outside, he’s feeling like it’s dark. He’s feeling, he’s touching. He got them long-a** reach… but he really can’t see, people.

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The clip was first uploaded to YouTube on February 7, but has recently resurfaced on X just days before the fight. Fundora heads into the bout with only one loss on his record—a seventh-round knockout defeat to Brian Mendoza in April 2023. Bradley believes that the fight clearly exposed Fundora’s alleged blindness, which ultimately led to the knockout.

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“That’s why his ass got knocked out,” Bradley added in the video. “He never saw the punch coming from the outside. He never saw it coming. That damn left hook knocked his a** out, man, for real.

So, Bradley advised Keith Thurman to fight Fundora from the outside, which will help him take advantage of Sebastian Fundora’s alleged blindness.

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“Keith, they say with a taller guy, you’ve got to get in the inside,” Bradley added in the video. “Hell, no. Don’t get inside with this motherf***er. I’m telling you, Keith. He got [those] Coke bottle glasses for a reason because he can’t see, Keith. I promise you, man. On the outside, [he] can’t see.”

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Notably, Thurman was originally supposed to fight Tim Tszyu in March 2024, but had to pull out at the last moment due to an injury. Fundora replaced Thurman and shocked the world by securing a split decision win over the Aussie. Since then, Fundora has defeated Chordale Booker and Tszyu a second time in a rematch, setting up the stage for the Thurman fight.

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Thurman, on the other hand, finally made his comeback to boxing in March last year, beating Brock Jarvis via third-round TKO. The pair was supposed to fight in October last year, but Fundora suffered a hand injury, which pushed the fight to March 2026.

Despite Bradley’s insights, Sebastian Fundora expects to win the fight.

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Sebastian Fundora wants to ‘rip his head off’ in fight against Keith Thurman

Sebastian Fundora is locked in ahead of his showdown with Keith Thurman, viewing the fight as a major turning point in his career.

“I expect to win…I think this fight right here will put me in a different stage in my life,” Fundora told Fight Hub TV recently.

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He also acknowledged Thurman’s legacy, calling him “a future Hall of Famer,” but believes a victory would boost his own standing in the sport. Despite once admiring Thurman, Fundora is fully focused on the task at hand.

“I’m going in there to rip his head off just like he’s going in to do mine,” he said. “… After the fight is over… shake his hand… Boxing’s kind of different in that way where you’re going to see your past hero, and you’re going to have to slay him yourself.”

This will be Thurman’s second fight since taking a three-year hiatus from boxing. Before that, he sat out almost three years after losing to Manny Pacquiao in a closely contested fight.

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Only time will tell whether Keith Thurman will end up needing Timothy Bradley’s advice to beat Sebastian Fundora. But do you really think Fundora can’t see?