Tim Tszyu Confirms Errol Spence Jr. Fight Talks Ahead of Danis Nurja Clash

Tim Tszyu is headed for a tune-up fight on April 5 at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Australia. His opponent? Albania’s undefeated Denis Nurja. However, ahead of the fight, Ring Magazine reported that the Australian is in talks for a fight against former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

According to the Ring, the Spence-Tszyu fight would mark Errol Spence Jr.’s debut at junior middleweight and take place in either Dallas or Australia. Now, the Aussie appears to have confirmed that talks are going on for the fight in the background as he prepares for his upcoming showdown.

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“Yeah, possibly, possibly,” Tszyu told Fight Hub TV when asked about the reports to fight Spence Jr. “The boys are working on it, of course. Logistically, it’s a big fight to make, so it takes a bit of time to plan and work a lot of things out, as a lot of parties are involved, but possibly. One fight at a time.

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When asked how he sees the fight going down, the Australian claimed he is expecting a war.

“You know, my style, I’m all in for war,” Tszyu added during the interview. “So if war presents itself, I welcome it with both hands.”

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Spence Jr. was initially supposed to face Sebastian Fundora for the latter’s 154-pound titles after Fundora defeated Tim Tszyu in March 2024. However, the fight never materialized. This extended Spence Jr.’s time on the sidelines after he suffered a one-sided loss to former three-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford in July 2023.

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Imago April 15, 2022, Texas, USA: Arlington Dallas, TX – APRIL 16: Errol Spence Jr. 146.2lbs for final weighing for the welterweight unification title fight at the AT&T Stadium, on April 15, 2022, in Arlington Dallas, Texas, USA USA – ZUMAp175 20220415_zsa_p175_002 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

As of the time of writing, Spence hasn’t fought in over 2 years and 7 months, despite being one of the biggest names in the sport at the age of 36. He secured wins over the likes of Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Lamont Peterson, and Kell Brook. And in between those wins, Spence battled multiple injuries.

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Australia’s Tszyu, on the other hand, hasn’t had the best few years either. In his second fight out of Australia, Tszyu suffered his first career loss to Fundora. A second loss followed closely behind when he took on rival Bakhram Murtazaliev in October 2024. Although he bounced back with a win over Joseph Spencer in early 2025, a rematch against Fundora didn’t go his way.

If he loses his upcoming tune-up fight, there’s a good chance the Spence Jr. bout may slip away from him.

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Denis Nurja wants to ruin the Errol Spence Jr. fight for Tim Tszyu

Tszyu may view the upcoming fight as a tune-up. But Denis Nurja is not coming in as a passive challenger—he’s arriving with belief, ambition, and respect for Tim Tszyu’s accomplishments. While acknowledging Tszyu’s standing in the sport, Nurja made it clear he isn’t here to play a supporting role.

“I respect what he has done in the sport, but [I] believe this is my moment,” Nurja said. “I am 20-0 for a reason and did not build that record by playing it safe.”

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Despite questions about his experience over longer distances, Nurja believes his amateur pedigree and time spent “mixing it with a lot of great fighters” have prepared him well.

“I am the one standing in front of him… I am coming to Australia to win.”

It appears Tim Tszyu is finally about to get a big fight that he has wanted for a while. However, Denis Nurja is prepared to ruin those plans during their fight later this year. Do you think Tszyu can beat Nurja?