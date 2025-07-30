Tragedy Hits Boxing World as Cancer Claims Mike Tyson’s Former Trainer

Some losses leave a silence too loud to bear. A few hours ago, the combat world faced a similar loss as boxing lost another highly respected figure. President of DiBella Entertainment, Lou DiBella, shared the somber news on his ‘X’ that legendary trainer Tommy Brooks, who worked with a long list of world champions, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, has passed away.

Tommy Brooks, a boxing trailblazer, revolutionized the sport by blending classic American techniques with modern global approaches, coaching both American and European fighters. His work paved the way for U.S. coaches to train international talent, expanding the reach of high-level boxing worldwide. In 2003, the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame inducted him for his contributions. And he is widely expected to be considered for a posthumous induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, an honor befitting his immense contributions to the sport.

Thomas ‘Tommy’ Brooks: Gone too soon

“Got more bad news a little while ago,” DiBella wrote on his ‘X’, grappling with the weight of his words. The Knoxville native courageously fought cancer but sadly succumbed to the disease after a brave struggle. “It was just confirmed by his family that esteemed #boxing trainer Tommy Brooks died tonight, after having fought a very aggressive cancer,” DiBella revealed.

Brooks was just 71 years old, and this news comes as a shock to everyone who knew the trainer. DiBella recalled the time shared with the legendary trainer, acknowledging the great personality our world lost today. “Too young. Great boxing man and even better person, he was just a solid dude. Shared many memorable nights with Tommy and his wife, Donna Duva, during the glory days of Main Events. My love and prayers to Donna and all their fam,” he shared, expressing how profoundly the news had shaken him.

The longtime boxing promoter highlighted the profound loss this tragedy represents for the boxing community, emphasizing Brooks’ meaningful ties to boxing even in this generation, and stated in the comments, “This is now a real tough stretch of losing real #boxing people. It’s getting to me.” Indeed, Brooks has impacted the lives of multiple boxers across multiple generations. From champions to stars, his legacy is far more profound than what words could explain.

The trainer who brought Mike Tyson back to life

The 71-year-old turned professional in 1977 after an impressive amateur career where he won the National AAU Middleweight Championship in 1975 by defeating Tom Sullivan and future heavyweight champion Michael Spinks. After high school and a stint at Cal Poly in Pomona, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he continued to box, becoming the All-Air Force Middleweight Champion, Interservice Champion, and CISM (World Military) Champion.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t replicate that success in the pro circuit, ending his career just two years into his professional career in 1979 with a 7-3 record. He transitioned to training right after retirement and had trained countless world champions. Mentored by legendary boxing trainers like Archie Moore, George Benton, and Eddie Futch, his breakthrough moment came in early 1996 and 1997 when he helped Evander Holyfield defeat Mike Tyson twice.

So, when Mike Tyson needed a trainer for his second comeback, he turned towards Tommy Brooks without a shred of doubt. The move worked as the duo went on a six-fight undefeated streak, resulting in a brief resurgence of Mike Tyson’s career.

Following the three-year stint with ‘Iron Mike’ that ended in 2002, the Knoxville native trained both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko. Under his watchful eye, all four fighters became more adaptable, foundationally focused, and unlocked new levels to their skills. But that wasn’t even his entire roster. Over his long career as a boxing trainer, he coached numerous legendary champions like Mike McCallum, Vinny Pazienza, Freddie Pendleton, Charles Murray, Meldrick Taylor, Courage Tshabalala, and Pawel Wolak.

Despite taking a backseat in major fights in 2010, Brooks continued to mentor young fighters and trainers. He wasn’t just a mere trainer, but a teacher. He built champions, revived careers, and helped modernize boxing coaching methods. Choose any bout from 1990 to 2000, and you’ll find his influence woven deeply into it in some form.

As DiBella said, the legend has left us far too soon. However, his legacy will always be remembered, and the boxing world will surely miss this extraordinary trainer. Rest in peace, Tommy Brooks.