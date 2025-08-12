Tragic Deaths of 2 Japanese Boxers Spark Ex-Champs’ Urgent Fix on ‘Dangerous’ Culture

Over the past year and a half, Japanese boxing has been rocked by three tragic deaths. The first of the three came after 23-year-old Kazuki Anaguchi collapsed during a bout on December 26, 2023. He underwent emergency brain surgery but tragically passed away in February 2024. That tragedy was followed by another devastating night in Japanese boxing. On August 2, 2025, at Korakuen Hall, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa suffered life-threatening injuries in separate fights against Yoji Saito and Yamato Hata.

Both fighters were rushed to the hospital by the Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) and underwent emergency surgery for acute subdural hematomas. Kotari died on Friday, and Urakawa passed away the following day. In response, the JBC introduced reforms, including reducing the number of rounds in title fights sanctioned by the OPBF and the WBO from 12 to 10. JBC Secretary-General Yasukawa Tsuyoshi believes shorter fights may reduce the risk of such incidents. But why does Japanese boxing have such frequent deaths?

Former WBO junior welterweight champion and current ProBox TV panelist Chris Algieri has shared ideas drawn from his own experience and discussions with other experts following the August 2 tragedy. While appearing on a segment on BoxingScene’s YouTube channel recently, the 41-year-old claimed, “Number one… They spar very hard over in Japan… They’re also just willing to be warriors.” Although fighters in the US also spar hard, Algieri suggests “there’s a sense of pride” among Japanese boxers, which Algieri claims is also present in “the Mexican boxing culture.”

via Imago

“There’s a pride where you don’t take a step backwards,” he added. “If you get hit, you come back harder.” The panelist highlighted two-weight undisputed champion Naoya Inoue and his fighting style, especially Inoue’s ability to get back in the game quickly after a knockdown. “That’s their culture. So, I think part of it is the training culture,” he added. He also alleged that fighters are using 14-ounce gloves during sparring, bigger than competition, but smaller in terms of the available options to maintain safety.

In addition, Algieri also doubts that Japanese boxers wear headgear that features a bar for added protection. “In Japan, I don’t see those guys wearing bar heads, and then they’re wearing 14 gloves,” he said. The former WBO junior welterweight champion also alleged that Japanese fighters are often required to train and spar at their contracted fight weight, preventing them from rehydrating back to their natural weight. “They’re probably keeping their guys on weight much longer than we see western fighters,” he said.

Branding the practice “old school,” Algieri added during the interview, “It’s very dangerous because you’re whittling guys down, keeping them in almost a dehydrated state.” He warned that such low levels of hydration can have a direct effect on the boxer’s “cerebrospinal fluid,” resulting in brain injuries. In the meantime, the Japanese Boxing Commission is ready to take action.

Japanese Boxing Commission holds emergency meeting

After the deaths of the two boxers, JBC previously claimed that they would hold an emergency meeting today. “We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport,” JBC secretary-general Tsuyoshi Yasukawa said. “We will take whatever measures we can.” There have been concerns in Japan about rapid weight-cutting practices.

Much like Algieri, Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese Newspaper, highlights the dangers of rapid weight-cutting. “Dehydration makes the brain more susceptible to bleeding.” The JBC plans to discuss weight loss and pre-bout conditioning with gym officials. However, only time will reveal what exactly gets done to reduce such incidents from happening again.

The whole world seems to have been shaken by the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa. While their tragedy could not be prevented, hopefully, their deaths would inspire even better precautions and practices in Japan. Do you agree with Algieri’s claims?