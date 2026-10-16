Trainer’s Sudden Death Forces Mike Tyson’s Son to Delay Boxing Debut

Mike Tyson’s son Amir Tyson signed a multi-fight deal with Misfits in September 2026, with his debut targeted for the promotion’s December event. However, those plans faced an unexpected delay after Tyson’s trainer passed away.

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IFN Boxing posted Tyson’s deleted Instagram story on its social media account, where the 29-year-old revealed that the loss of his trainer resulted in his fight being moved from the December 2026 event in England to a separate Misfits event in February 2027 in the United States.

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“My trainer died, so my fight is postponed from December to February now to get my head right, but it’s the States instead of England now,” Tyson wrote.

Amir Tyson didn’t reveal the name of his trainer who passed away, as well as when and how the death occurred. However, the loss in Tyson’s life has definitely disrupted Misfits Boxing’s plans for him.

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USA Today via Reuters Boxing: Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, Nov 28, 2020 Los Angeles, CA, USA Mike Tyson black trunks exits the ring after his split draw against Roy Jones, Jr. white trunks during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports, 28.11.2020 21:33:26, 15246716, Boxing, NPStrans, Staples Center, Roy Jones Jr, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexScarnicix 15246716

The promotion is scheduled to hold Misfits Mania 2 on December 5, 2026, in Manchester, England. The organization is reportedly exploring a blockbuster rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury to headline the event. Amir Tyson was slated to make his debut on the same card.

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Misfits didn’t reveal Tyson’s opponent, but he shared a heated faceoff with Chase DeMoor in September. Tyson stated that he would take a couple of fights before eventually challenging DeMoor for the heavyweight belt.

At present, Misfits has yet to publicly disclose its plans for 2027. However, Tyson’s Instagram story confirmed the promotion’s roadmap to hold an event in the United States.

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For those who may not know, Amir Tyson is the second child of Mike Tyson and his second wife, Monica Turner. Growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, Amir built his career as a media personality and became associated with boxing broadcasting. He was also part of the Tyson vs. Jake Paul broadcasting team before switching career paths to become a boxer himself.

Despite Amir’s desire to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps, ‘Iron’ was never fond of his son taking up boxing.

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Mike Tyson didn’t want Amir Tyson to pursue professional boxing

For a champion like Mike Tyson, it was natural to assume that he would want one of his children to continue the legacy he built in boxing. But when Amir Tyson revealed that he wanted to box and face influencer-boxers like Logan Paul and Jake Paul, the legendary heavyweight gave him a firm no.

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“The oldest one, he’s 24, he wants to do this so bad,” Tyson said on the Hotboxing podcast in 2021. “He wants to fight Logan Paul and those guys. He wants to do that, but I said, ‘Just get a job. Get your real estate license. Just chill out, man. Why can’t you take advantage of your lightweight wealthiness? Just chill. You don’t want none of that heat, man, I’m telling you.’

“This drives people to commit s—e, getting humiliated in front of millions of people. You gotta be able to take that pressure and heat. Not many people can do it, man. It seems like a lot of people, but the people doing it is such a small percentage. It’s probably 1%, if that.”

Tyson’s concerns were directed toward the pressure that comes with participating in boxing. Professionals are always under scrutiny from fans, which can intensify when there is popularity behind them.

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Amir Tyson, whom his legendary father claims didn’t go through the hardships a boxer often does, is fearful of the outcomes that come with that pressure.

Despite his father’s wishes, Amir Tyson has committed to boxing, and although he has faced a delay, his contract with Misfits remains intact. It seems we could finally see him box in February 2027.