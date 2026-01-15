Tributes Pour in for Boxing Coach Behind Multiple World Champions After Passing

On January 13, the boxing world lost a valued community leader. Beloved Irish boxing coach Liam Burns, who dedicated his life to transforming the sport in Northern Ireland ie Belfast, took his last breath peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones. According to sources, Burns was born in 1944 and had turned 81 just a few days before his passing.

As a mentor and boxing coach, Liam Burns led many talents to great heights through the well-known Holy Trinity Boxing Club in Belfast. Under his guidance, Irish boxers like Anthony Cacace went on to win world titles (IBF super-featherweight title). Adding to the star list of Burns’ pupils, Lewis Crocker also rose to become the IBF welterweight champion. Other well-known boxers like Caoimhín Agyarko and Sean McComb also found tutelage under him and a place to train at the Holy Trinity Boxing Club. This success reflected the late coach’s lasting impact on Irish boxing, as he helped shape many champions.

Following Burns’ passing, the official Instagram page of the Holy Trinity Boxing Club paid a long tribute to the coaching legend. “LIAM BURNS (RIP) The Holy Trinity ABC are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former coach and great friend, Liam Burns, and extend sincere sympathy to his family and friends. The Riverdale man was a tireless worker for the Holy Trinity club, one of the selfless volunteer coaches who down the years, have helped give so many kids the best possible start in the sport. Ill health curtailed Liam’s contribution in recent years, but boxers and officials were delighted to see him back in the gym at the club’s 50th Anniversary celebrations,” the post read along with an image of Burns standing alongside Cacace and another colleague.

Now, as tributes continue to pour in from the boxing world, Burns’ remains will leave his home on January 16, with the funeral set to take place at Blaris Cemetery afterward. However, as the people of Belfast remain overwhelmed with sadness over the veteran coach’s passing, the city was also shaken earlier this year by the tragic loss of a very young local talent.

Belfast-Irish boxing talent passed away at 25

This year has been very tough for the Belfast boxing community, as it has lost several crucial figures from the sport. Before Liam Burns’ passing, 25-year-old heavyweight boxer Paul McCullagh Jr. also died on January 1, 2026. According to a BBC report, he had been suffering from illness.

The Irish boxer came from a family with a highly accomplished name in boxing. His grandfather, who passed away in 2018, had coached Barry McGuigan, Hugh Russell, and IBF super-featherweight champion Anthony Cacace. McCullagh’s father is also a well-known referee. Following the family’s legacy in the sport, McCullagh became the Ulster Elite heavyweight champion in 2019 and held a professional 2-0 record at the time of his passing.

After the young fighter’s death, former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton paid tribute, calling McCullagh’s death “heartbreaking” and posting on X, “Deepest sympathies to his Dad, Paul and the rest of his family and friends.”

The start of this year has been extremely difficult for Irish boxing, with the sport losing both a young talent and a veteran within just a few days. In such painful times, little can be said beyond offering prayers for those who have passed and strength to their families and loved ones.