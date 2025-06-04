‘Trying Desperately to Live’, Ginjiro Shigeoka’s Family Breaks Silence After Brain Surgery

“He is receiving treatment at the hospital. Fortunately, his condition is stable, and we’re monitoring his progress,” confirmed Watanabe Gym chief Hitoshi Watanabe just days ago. And with that, boxing fans were left to confront a sobering reality: Ginjiro Shigeoka’s once-promising career may be over at just 25. It’s a heartbreaking turn for a fighter who turned pro in 2018 and quickly made his mark with a dazzling resume built over just six years. But like his older brother, Yudai Shigeoka, Ginjiro has now suffered two defeats. Unlike Yudai, though, Ginjiro’s latest loss to Pedro Taduran on May 24th didn’t just cost him his IBF mini-flyweight belt; it nearly cost him his life.

In the aftermath of a split decision defeat to Pedro Taduran, Ginjiro collapsed on his stool and had to be carried out of the ring on a stretcher. Days later, his brother Yudai shared the grim news: Ginjiro had suffered a brain bleed and underwent emergency surgery. The older brother said that Ginjiro was “trying desperately to live,” however, the boxer remained in intensive care, unconscious but finally breathing on his own. While the Shigeoka family has asked for privacy, Yudai returned to social media with a cautiously hopeful update just yesterday.

Translated from Japanese, Yudai’s heartfelt message revealed that “Starting today, Ginjiro’s eyes are half-open because he’s no longer taking painkillers (anestesia). But when I kept talking to him, he started chewing and yawning, and I felt like he could hear me,” Yudai shared. “He was also blinking. I think things will likely become more clearer now.” Yudai also revealed that “He will likely be transferred from the ICU to a general ward soon.” But this battle is far from over.

In a touching appeal, Yudai urged, “I have one request for Gin’s friends: I want to let Gin hear more voice messages. I’m grateful to many friends who have already sent me messages. Even short messages are fine.” He continued, “I’ll let Gin hear them every day.” The overwhelming support flooding in from the boxing community and beyond shows just how deeply loved Ginjiro is. As his brother put it, “I’m proud that he’s loved by everyone. Please continue to support Ginjiro.”

Sadly, the road ahead may not lead back to the ring. Under the Japan Boxing Commission’s strict rules, any boxer who undergoes a craniotomy is no longer eligible to compete professionally. That means, no matter how strong Ginjiro’s recovery is, he’s almost certainly fought his last bout. So what really happened to Ginjiro Shigeoka, and just how serious is it?

Has Ginjiro Shigeoka lost his edge?

Former world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka’s career took a heartbreaking turn last weekend, following a brutal IBF mini flyweight title loss to Pedro Taduran in Osaka. The 25-year-old Japanese fighter collapsed after the final bell at the Intex Osaka Arena, his second time facing Taduran after their punishing bout last summer. That first encounter ended in a ninth-round stoppage loss for Shigeoka.

Hoping to even the score, he stepped into the ring for a rematch, only to lose again, this time by a narrower split decision. But the real shock came moments after the final bell, when Shigeoka became unresponsive and was rushed from the ring on a stretcher.

The severity of his condition soon became clear. After being hospitalized, it was confirmed that Shigeoka had suffered an acute subdural hematoma and underwent an emergency craniotomy, a complex and high-risk procedure that involves removing part of the skull to relieve pressure on the brain. It’s a devastating blow for someone so young, and even more so considering this wasn’t the first time. After his initial loss to Taduran, Shigeoka had also suffered an orbital fracture that required surgery, but was eventually cleared by doctors to return to competition.

Now, the situation feels all too familiar, but far more serious. With all that in mind, the question is, will Ginjiro Shigeoka ever step back into the ring again? What do you think?