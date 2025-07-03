Turki Alalshikh Announces David Benavidez’s Next Opponent With Canelo Alvarez Clash Still Out Of Reach

When it comes to boxing headlines, timing and context are everything. And this summer, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has delivered a fresh dose of surprise. After a long hunt for new opponents that followed his February win over David Morrell, a new opponent has now been finalized for David Benavidez. It is Britain’s Anthony Yarde. Surprisingly, it wasn’t the PBC that unveiled his new opponent. It was the Saudi Royal who, along with the name, also announced the new partnership between the WBC light heavyweight champion and the Riyadh Season. However, one name still remains out of reach for the Mexican Monster—Canelo Alvarez.

Before the news dropped, fans had been abuzz with speculation over David Benavidez’s next opponent. The Phoenix-born punching machine captured the full WBC light heavyweight crown in April, after Dmitry Bivol vacated it to pursue a trilogy bout with Artur Beterbiev. With that title in hand and an impeccable 30‑0 record, the undefeated powerhouse had been waiting for the kind of marquee matchup that would elevate his legend. Callum Smith was the frontrunner for months, with his promoter Eddie Hearn even admitting the negotiation between him and PBC was all but done. But just when it appeared like Smith would bag the title fight, Anthony Yarde secured the place thanks to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

Alalshikh—chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority—took to X to break the suspense: “‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez will be making his Riyadh Season debut in the month of November, when he defends the WBC light heavyweight world title against dangerous challenger Anthony Yarde💪🥊🔥” For his part, Yarde is no pushover. The London-based puncher, on a four-fight win streak, comes off a trilogy victory over Lyndon Arthur. Though he’s twice stumbled in world title bouts (against Sergey Kovalev and Artur Beterbiev), his power-packed 24 KOs in 27 wins make him a dangerous game in the division. Alalshikh’s pick is solid—yet some insiders are already raising eyebrows.

That’s because fans were expecting Benavidez to lock horns with the next big fish: plant-based legend Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar—arguably boxing’s biggest draw of the past decade—was long viewed as the logical next step in Benavidez’s quest for supremacy at 175 pounds. But according to insiders, discussions between Alalshikh and Alvarez reportedly hit a financial impasse. As early as August 2024, Alalshikh was publicly critical of the massive sums Alvarez demanded—calling them “unrealistic” and suggesting he’d rather build other high-profile blocks around such conflicts.

In effect, the Riyadh matching could well be viewed as a championship-grade consolation prize. Yarde brings athleticism and power, yes—but the sizzle of a Canelo battle remains conspicuously missing. And in boxing, speculating on what might have been is half the fun.

So, why, despite the optimism, did the Callum Smith fight fall apart? It turns out the answer lies not in ambition or ability—but in arithmetic and timing.

From nearly done to done deal: how Yarde swooped in for Benavidez showdown

What looked like a surefire clash between David Benavidez and Callum Smith quickly took a sharp detour—and according to Eddie Hearn, it all came down to numbers. Speaking to Boxing News during the Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank presser in Manchester, the Matchroom boss revealed that while discussions with Benavidez’s camp were serious, they couldn’t close the deal in time. “We couldn’t get a deal over the line for Callum Smith,” Hearn explained. “We’ve been trying to get a deal finalized to do the fight in the U.S., but we couldn’t get to the number that Callum was happy with.”

Hearn was quick to defend his fighter’s stance, pointing out that Smith isn’t just another contender. “You’ve got to understand the position Callum Smith is in—he’s the WBO Interim World Champion,” he said. “He’s going to get called as the mandatory challenger. He may even get into a position where he’s elevated to world champion.” With that in mind, Team Smith clearly had little interest in settling for less than what they felt was deserved—especially given the potential of a title upgrade on the horizon.

The plot twist came just 48 hours before the announcement, when Hearn and his team reached out to Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh in a final attempt to secure the Benavidez fight. “All of a sudden, 48 hours ago, we spoke to Turki Alalshikh trying to make the Callum Smith–Benavidez fight,” Hearn recalled. “We still couldn’t find the number.”

And that’s when Anthony Yarde pounced. “Yarde took the number, took the fight, and he’s got it,” said Hearn, describing the agreement as a “very quick turnaround.” In a sport where timing and opportunity often dictate legacy, Yarde’s swift acceptance may have just earned him the biggest fight of his career—while Smith waits for what could be an even greater reward.