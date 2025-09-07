Turki Alalshikh Calls on Americans to Chase Their Rocky Moment on Canelo vs. Crawford Card

Just six days remain until the world witnesses history in the making. Terence Crawford is on the brink of becoming a three-division undisputed champion as he prepares to face Canelo Alvarez on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But while anticipation builds for this colossal showdown, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has added another twist to the story.

The Saudi boxing powerhouse—who played a pivotal role in making the fight happen by securing Canelo with a four-fight contract—is now looking to elevate the spectacle even further. In his latest move, Alalshikh has called on fighters across the United States to step forward, seize their ‘Rocky moment,’ and earn the chance to shine on the undercard of one of boxing’s most historic nights.

Who is willing and ready, asks His Excellency Turki Alalshikh

Earlier today, the architect of Riyadh Season took to X with a surprise announcement: “To all professional fighters in [the] USA, I want [to] add one more fight to the [undercard],” he wrote, before challenging them further—“Who is willing and ready to fight the old school way? If you’re ready, connect with Rick Reeno (Versace) now.”

The blockbuster card is already stacked with talent. Dana White’s favorite Callum Walsh will square off against Fernando Vargas Jr. Christian Mbilli—who could earn a Canelo showdown in the future—puts his interim WBC title on the line against Lester Martinez. Mohammed Alakel meets John Ornelas, Serhii Bohachuk collides with Brandon Adams, and Ivan Dychko battles Jermaine Franklin.

Rising stars Reito Tsutsumi and Javier Martinez will clash, while Sultan Almohamed takes on Martin Caraballo. Rounding out the night, Steven Nelson faces Raiko Santana, and Marco Verde goes up against Marcos Osorio-Betancourt. For all these fighters, it’s a rare opportunity to appear on the biggest stage in the world, especially with Netflix broadcasting the fight worldwide.

At the end of the day, though, most people will tune in to watch Canelo and Crawford dance. And Canelo’s former opponent has some bad news.

Edgar Berlanga leans toward Terence Crawford over Canelo Alvarez

Edgar Berlanga, who was dropped, shocked, and sent home by Canelo Alvarez last year, has given Terence Crawford a real shot at causing an upset in Las Vegas. Having learned the dangers of standing across Canelo, Berlanga knows what Crawford will have to deal with. Yet he believes the 37-year-old has the tools necessary to send Canelo packing.

“I think Crawford just gotta be Crawford, show his IQ, show him why he’s a two-time undisputed world champion and go in there with confidence,” Berlanga told Fight Hub TV. While Jermell Charlo, Caleb Plant, Berlanga himself, and William Scull all entered confident, only to be broken down, Berlanga views Crawford differently. “I got faith in him. I think Crawford can do it,” he said. “I don’t doubt him.”

Canelo Alvarez could be in for more than he bargained for, as His Excellency continues to raise the stakes and make the night unforgettable for fans. With one more slot open on this already dazzling card, who would you like to see step in and seize the spotlight?