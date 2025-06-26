Turki Alalshikh Confirms Big Canelo vs. Crawford Update With Offer to Six Boxers

The Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford clash is turning out to be one of the biggest boxing events in modern times. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Dana White are leaving no stone unturned to promote this as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event. While Canelo and Crawford are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars, promising us an intense headliner, there is a slight concern regarding the undercard.

The undercard needs to be exciting, solid, and must not burn out the fans ahead of the main event while also keeping them hooked. It also has to be cost-effective, considering the amount of money that the headlining card is set to cost. Easier said than done, right? The GEA Chairman is planning to include Jared Anderson vs. Jarrell Miller, Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly, and Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes on the undercard, while the rest of the card is being negotiated. Meanwhile, the preliminary card, the few fights that keep folks entertained before the undercard, will have “six to ten” fights that still require matchups to complete its lineup.

Realizing that Netflix, the official streaming platform for the September 13th event, is the perfect platform to showcase what boxing has to offer, the Saudi Royal got to work. HE Alalshikh vowed to make the undercard full of young and exciting talent. He further sent an invitation to 9 boxers, including the likes of Junto Nakatani, Christian Mbilli, Nishant Dev, and more, hoping to see some of them performing at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, just three months away from the clash, the Saudi Royal doubled down on his promise. He took to his ‘X’ to announce that there are still three undercard slots available for the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford clash. “We are less than 90 days from #CaneloCrawford. And I’m looking for young, hungry fighters to showcase. We have 3 undercard slots for 6 boxers,” he wrote.

Just like last time, he invited boxers to seek him out, but there is a catch. Getting a pass won’t be that easy, and the boxers have to prove their worth. ” If you are future legend, tell me why you deserve the spotlight of this historic event, include a training video and tag @ringmagazine🥊,” he added. Given the historic significance of the clash, it is not an unfair ask.

Well, there you have it. His Excellency has once again extended the invitation and has already revealed his desired picks. However, one of those picks is facing a bit of a roadblock from none other than Dana White himself.

Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard drama

Immediately following the GEA Chairman’s initial tweet, which invited nine fighters to join the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard, one name stood out prominently. MMA India posted on Instagram that Nishant Dev, India’s first Matchroom-signed boxer, will feature in the lineup.

Given how highly Eddie Hearn holds the young Indian talent, it was a likely scenario. However, boxing insider Angelo Reyes immediately cleared up that nothing is finalized yet. He commented on the post, “Nishant Dev is fighting Saturday on the undercard of Hitchins vs Kambosos in NY…as long as he doesn’t get hurt then hopefully he will be on the undercard of Canelo vs Crawford in Las Vegas September 13th.”

Well, Dev indeed came out unscathed from the Silva clash, winning via a unanimous decision. Right after the June 14th event, the Indian Olympian announced his next fight against Omar Rosales on July 19th on the Jesse Rodriguez-Phumelela Cafu undercard, further complicating things once again.

However, there could be a very good reason behind it. On the same post by MMA India, Reyes had left another comment. He claimed that despite His Excellency’s desire, Dana White is the promoter for the September 13th event. So, unless the UFC head honcho announces it himself, no one can be sure of his spot.

So, maybe this is Dev’s way of getting White’s approval. After all, for a young fighter like him, fighting on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard is the ultimate opportunity, an opportunity that he won’t miss. To seize it, like before, he must deliver a commanding, electrifying victory to impress White, a tall ask, but not unfair given what is at stake.

