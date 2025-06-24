Turki Alalshikh Issues Stark Warning to Gervonta Davis After ’Tank’s Riyadh Season U-Turn

It all began at the Ring Magazine event in London, where nearly every major name in boxing was invited, except Gervonta Davis. Frustrated and feeling excluded, Davis took aim at a photo of several fighters posing alongside HE Turki Alalshikh ahead of the February 22 Riyadh Season card, headlined by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. “Every time I say something, it’s like I’m hating because I’m going against the grain,” Davis said. Referring to the group photo, he added, “That picture with everybody was in the room [posing with Turki Alalshikh]. That looked like some devil sh-t, didn’t it? Facts, though. Devil sh-t, like they sold their souls.”

However, Gervonta Davis’ tone has shifted in recent weeks. In a now-deleted tweet, he expressed openness to the idea of his manager Al Haymon potentially working with Turki Alalshikh, saying, “That’s fine w me for sure!” Despite the surprising turn, Tank Davis made it clear he remains firmly loyal to Haymon, stating, “IM LOYAL TO THE CORE..NO ONE WILL MAKE ME GO AGAINST AL.” It was an unexpected move, one that prompted Turki Alalshikh to finally step in and address the situation directly.

No respect? Fine, no ring: Turki Alalshikh lays down some rules

Just a few hours ago, The Ring Magazine shared a post on Instagram featuring Turki Alalshikh in conversation with reporter Mike Coppinger, where he addressed the recent buzz surrounding Gervonta Davis. Coppinger brought up the now-deleted tweet from Davis, asking, “We saw Gervonta Davis a couple of days ago, say on Twitter that now he wants to maybe work with you.” HE Alalshikh responded calmly, “I don’t have a problem with him or any fighters. If you respect that we are doing to the boxing. I don’t have any problem.” He added that if Gervonta Davis genuinely wants to make the collaboration happen, he’s more than willing to extend a healing hand.

“If you want the green light from Al Haymon, we work with Al Haymon now,” HE Alalshikh said. “In each card we have one or two fights with Al Hayman. It depends about him if you want to enjoy the fast train for the glory. He know where he can search.” He also made it clear that he values Davis’ loyalty to Al Haymon, adding, “Of course I like and I respect the loyalty for his partner Al Haymon. And of course this is something which will make him in my eyes, big, and I respect it because the loyalty is important in life and he is a good fighter.”

Still, Turki Alalshikh issued a clear warning. “He needs to understand that what we are doing is important for boxing. We work with who respect us, and we have a tough fight. We don’t have a normal fight.” Respect is the currency Turki Alalshikh expects, and if the Baltimore native chooses to move away from past criticisms and trash talk, the opportunity for a massive payday, and a more peaceful life could very well be his.

Should both sides come together, a long-anticipated showdown between Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson becomes increasingly likely. That matchup could happen once Stevenson wraps up his fight with William Zepeda and Davis completes his rematch with Lamont Roach Jr., especially now that both fighters have publicly expressed interest. But even before any contracts are signed, Shakur Stevenson is already stirring the pot, firing fresh verbal shots at the 30-0 boxer, keeping the hype alive.

Shakur Stevenson fires back at Gervonta Davis in blistering rant

Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson is a matchup boxing fans around the world are eager to see. It’s a high-stakes stylistic clash between two of the top lightweights in the division, Shakur Stevenson holds the WBC title, while Gervonta Davis is the reigning WBA champion. For boxing purists, it’s a dream fight. However, Stevenson seems increasingly frustrated with “Tank” Davis’ behavior and didn’t hold back in a recent interview.

Speaking to Brian Mazique of FightHype, Stevenson said, “I am done saying it a hundred times, I am willing to make the fight happen. I still feel the same way. He gotta do what he gotta do. I don’t wanna keep chasing somebody that’s like, he’s like a little girl. He feels as though me chasing after him, no, I am just trying to make the best fight in the sport. I am trying to make boxing great. I want to the best versus the best.” He emphasized that his pursuit isn’t personal, it’s about legacy and giving the fans the elite matchups they deserve.

Stevenson further continued, “I want to prove I am the best, that’s all I want. It’s not that I’m chasing you, I keep your name in my mouth. Bro, it’s the fight that the world wants to see, it’s the fight that the fans keep calling on. So, that’s what I am saying. But with him, it’s like a little girl sh-t. He feels like I need him or something. N—a I don’t need you, I am already filthy rich.” For Stevenson, the motivation isn’t financial. He wants the best to fight the best. Now, with the current Chairman of GEA extending an open invitation and offering potential collaboration, the big question is: will Gervonta Davis be willing to accept the terms and finally make this blockbuster bout a reality? What do you think?