Turki Alalshikh Laughs at Jake Paul’s $100M Pain After Last-Minute Canelo Alvarez Fight Cancellation

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh isn’t holding back how he feels about Jake Paul losing out on a $100 million payday. If you need a refresher, in early 2025, ‘The Problem Child’ was in talks of a fight against Canelo Alvarez. According to reports, the parties had reached an agreement and signed a deal, but ‘Cinnamon’ backed out of the fight at the last moment. And Paul had blamed Alalshikh for the fight’s failure, which he repeated recently.

“It almost happened,” Paul told the Iced Coffee Hour podcast about fighting Canelo. “We were on the one-yard line, letter of intent signed, but he had a three-fight deal already signed. He was able to fight one time before that, but once these people figured out he was going to fight me before his three-fight deal, they threatened to pull it, which was like $300 million. So, of course, he was like, I can’t fight.

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“They don’t want him to fight me,” Paul added during the podcast. “Because I have people who dislike me in the sport, who don’t want to see me succeed, win, and become the biggest name in the sport… [I would have made] a $100 million [from the fight].”

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A clip of Jake Paul’s statement was shared on X, where His Excellency Turki Alalshikh found it. And he quickly started laughing at Paul’s pain.

“😂😂😂,” Alalshikh wrote in response.

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While Paul was sidelined, Canelo Alvarez and Alalshikh pressed ahead with a four-fight agreement reportedly valued at around $400 million, contradicting Paul’s claim of a three-fight, $300 million deal. The Mexican superstar opened the contract with a bout against William Scull in May last year, then faced Terence Crawford in September for the second installment. Canelo is said to have earned over $100 million from that fight.

Despite the loss to Crawford, Canelo still has two fights remaining on the contract, with a potential return to the ring expected this September. Regardless, it wasn’t all that bad for Jake Paul. He ended up securing an exhibition fight against Gervonta Davis. Although that fight didn’t happen due to a federal lawsuit against Davis, Paul ended up facing former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

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Notably, both Joshua and Paul earned a reported $93 million each from the fight. Of course, Paul lost the fight and got his jaw broken in two places. But he now appears to be setting up a clash against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who signed with Paul’s MVP to fight on the Gina Carano vs. Ronda Rousey undercard on May 16, live on Netflix. Even if that fight doesn’t happen, Paul is ready to give Canelo another chance.

Despite a broken jaw, Jake Paul wanted to fight Canelo Alvarez

‘El Gallo’ showed his trademark bravado even after suffering a serious injury. He wanted to step back into the ring almost immediately. Following a brutal loss in which he was knocked down multiple times, Paul revealed he had sustained a double broken jaw, even sharing an X-ray as proof.

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Despite the severity of the injury, he stunned fans by calling out one of boxing’s biggest stars in December.

“Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

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From his hospital bed, Paul also joked about his condition.

“I’m a little f***ed up, but will you take care of me forever and ever?”

While the fight might not happen anytime soon, there’s a good chance that after Canelo Alvarez is done with his two fights with Alalshikh, he returns to face Jake Paul. Perhaps ‘The Problem Child’ could make up his missed $100 million then.

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Either way, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh appears glad to have caused the $100 million loss for Jake Paul. But do you think a fight between Canelo and Paul is worth that much money?