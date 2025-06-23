Turki Alalshikh Piles Pressure on Shakur Stevenson to Deliver in William Zepeda Clash With ‘Big’ Promise

In November 2023, Shakur Stevenson claimed the WBC Lightweight title with a decision win over Edwin De Los Santos. However, his performance raised eyebrows. Fighting with an injured left hand sustained during training, Stevenson adopted a noticeably defensive approach. The bout lacked excitement, and fans were quick to label him “boring”. Even Stevenson didn’t shy away from criticism. “It just wasn’t me, man. I had a lot going on. I ain’t gonna make no excuses, it was a good fight, just a bad performance and not my standards,” he admitted post-fight. Unfortunately, that perception carried over after his next bout with Artem Harutyunyan. While he tried to silence critics with a ninth-round TKO victory over Josh Padley in his most recent fight, doubts about his entertainment value still persist to this day. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s recent sharp jab at “Tom and Jerry fights” has made the situation even more precarious for the 27-year-old.

Many speculated it was a jab at Canelo Alvarez’s bout with William Scull, or even Devin Haney’s fight with Jose Ramirez. Yet, given Shakur Stevenson’s history of cautious performances, some fans believed the remark could also have been aimed at him. This is why Shakur Stevenson’s upcoming fight against William Zepeda on July 12 now feels like a defining moment, at least in regards to his partnership with the Riyadh Season. And if the Newark native manages to deliver a convincing and electrifying performance come fight night, it may open the door to major opportunities from one of boxing’s most influential power brokers.

Just a few hours ago, Ring Magazine shared a teaser on Instagram, captioned: “Exclusive Teaser ‼️ Turki Alalshikh, Mike Coppinger, Rick Reeno and Ish Hinson discuss all things Ring III and upcoming Riyadh Season cards in a full roundtable to debut Monday on YouTube 🤩.” During the clip, Mike Coppinger asked HE Turki Alalshikh if he had a favorite fight on the July 12 card at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. Without hesitation, the Saudi Royal replied, “I expect great performance from Shakur [Stevenson],” and added, “I will try to do for him big fights more and more,” signaling major opportunities ahead should Stevenson deliver against the Mexican knockout artist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) Expand Post

AD

For Shakur Stevenson, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win over the Mexican southpaw wouldn’t just solidify his legacy; it could lead to another high-profile deal with HE Turki Alalshikh. However, not everyone feels it’s going to be that easy. Zepeda’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, right after the teaser aired, commented, “@goldenboy fighter @williamzepeda will win 🔥.” And he has reason to believe it: Zepeda’s 33-0 record with 27 knockouts gives him a significant edge in pro experience over the 23-0 Stevenson. Despite the critics and looming pressure, the Newark native is oozing confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shakur Stevenson zeros in on one goal after HE Alalshikh’s warning to runners

Just a few days ago, when asked how he plans to deal with William Zepeda, Shakur Stevenson gave a glimpse into his strategic mindset. Responding with biting sarcasm, the 27-year-old quipped, “I’m so scared, man. Like, I don’t think I ever been this scared a day in my life,” clearly downplaying the threat in his own confident way.

That sarcasm set the tone for a sharper exchange. When interviewer Mike Coppinger asked if Stevenson was aiming for a stoppage win, the Newark-born champion didn’t hold back. “I mean, at the end of the day, I’m coming in there to put belt to a–. I’m coming in there to perform and beat him up,” he said. “But truthfully, I don’t go in there looking for stoppages. So, if it get like that, it get like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coppinger then pressed him further: “You’re basically saying you want your credit when the fight goes the way you think it’s going to.” And that’s when Shakur Stevenson delivered his most emphatic response. “I want my credit from all of y’all. I don’t want to hear nothing. I don’t want to hear, ‘Oh, he wasn’t that good. Oh, he had this.’ I don’t want to hear none of that sh-t. When I whoop his as–, I want y’all to just say, ‘I’m the best.’ That’s all I want,” he declared.

With that aggressive mindset, Shakur Stevenson seems ready to finally deliver the kind of action Alalshikh has been calling for lately. The question now is: can he rise to the occasion and hand the undefeated William Zepeda his first professional loss?