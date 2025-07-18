Turki Alalshikh Praises Jake Paul, Gives Honest Take on Possible Anthony Joshua Clash

Jake Paul is already setting his sights on another blockbuster showdown, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer has reportedly “accepted” a massive fight against Anthony Joshua. During an appearance on the ‘Tha Boxing Voice’ podcast, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh revealed that Paul has verbally agreed to face the former unified heavyweight champion. Interestingly, HE Alalshikh is now publicly praising Paul, despite their previously strained relationship, which stemmed from the Canelo-Jake Paul fallout. That tension appears to have cooled off recently, as the two were spotted meeting in New York just days ago, signaling a potential shift in their dynamic.

After Jake Paul beat Julio César Chávez Jr., which helped him get into the top 15 WBA cruiserweight rankings, Turki Alalshikh has set his sights on a much greater name: Anthony Joshua. Purists were quite upset with Paul and the WBA’s decision since they say he hasn’t fought a professional boxer yet. This fight would not only be profitable, but it would also test his credibility.

Shortly after, Happy Punch shared a clip on X where Turki Alalshikh expressed his concerns over some of Jake Paul’s previous bouts, seemingly referencing the underwhelming faceoff with Mike Tyson. Still, he acknowledged the potential value in a Joshua clash, calling it a win-win. “I’m not against what Jake Paul is doing in boxing. It’s good for boxing to have a young generation [of fans],” he said. “I am against some kinds of fights he does,” he added, pointing to a desire for more meaningful matchups.

Turki Alalshikh also didn’t hold back when discussing the proposed Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showdown. “Joshua, if he just destroys him [Jake Paul], it will be good for me,” he said. “The headache of Jake Paul will go from my mind. If Jake Paul wins, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jake Paul deserves to be ranked and deserves to have a future in boxing.” And his blunt remarks reflect the high stakes involved, not just for the fighters, but for the sport’s credibility as well.

Moreover, given AJ’s track record, skillset, and legacy, a loss to Jake Paul seems highly unlikely, assuming his recent elbow surgery doesn’t hinder his performance. On top of it, Frank Smith too recently weighed in on the situation, responding to Paul’s bold claim that the fight is “going to happen.” Smith acknowledged Paul’s efforts in carving out his own lane in boxing but offered a reality check: “Look, a lot of people will laugh at it,” he said. “But fighting Anthony Joshua is very different from fighting a 60-year-old Mike Tyson. Let’s be completely realistic about it.”

Despite the skepticism, momentum for the fight appears to be building. And Turki Alalshikh further confirmed, “I don’t want 50-50 in this situation. I want 99-1. Jake Paul accepted. Now, next week, I will talk with Joshua about it.” With both Alalshikh and Jake Paul reportedly on board, all eyes now turn to Anthony Joshua’s camp.

If Jake Paul’s desperate enough, then why not?

The former heavyweight champion, meanwhile, remains focused on securing a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury, who announced his retirement from boxing earlier this year. Still, as rumors swirl around a potential Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua showdown, Eddie Hearn has only added fuel to the speculation. The Matchroom Boxing promoter told talkSPORT Boxing that Joshua would likely agree to the bout, but only if The Problem Child is “mad enough” to step in the ring with him.

“In the mad world we live in, you might just see it,” Hearn admitted. “When Jake Paul first mentioned the fight, I laughed and thought, ‘That’d be nice, wouldn’t it?’ But after meetings with His Excellency last week, who clearly understands the commercial magnitude of the event, I’ve started to take it a little more seriously.”

Hearn added, “If Jake Paul’s bold, or crazy enough to do it, I think Anthony would probably say yes too. He’d do everyone a favor and end this whole Jake Paul boxing circus. This isn’t a fight we’re targeting, but if it lands on our lap, why not?” As for Joshua’s 2025 plans, Hearn reiterated that the primary goal is to face Tyson Fury, but if there’s room for the 12-1 boxer along the way, and if fans want it, Joshua’s willing to make it happen. So now the question is: will AJ entertain the Jake Paul hype, or is the 28-year-old still too far down the food chain?