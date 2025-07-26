12 Year Old ‘Female Canelo’ Denied Pro Debut as WBC President Stands Firm Despite ‘Threats’

102 years after Nipper Pat Daly made his pro boxing debut in 1923 at the young age of 10, a young girl from Mexico, Romina “Bambita” Castán, was all set to put herself up there alongside Daly, aiming to break the Guinness record for the youngest female professional boxer in history. If everything had gone according to plan, Romina, at 12, would have fought tonight on the undercard of Esneidy ‘La Leona’ Rodriguez vs. Wisuta Sririttidet WBC Silver Atomweight title fight in Veracruz. But, fortunately or unfortunately for her, fate had other plans.

Having made her amateur debut at just six years old in José Cardel, part of the municipality of La Antigua, Romina Castan has remained fully committed to the sport, earning recognition for her strength and discipline. Over her amateur career, the 12-year-old, referred to by many as ‘Female Canelo’, has secured an impressive 50 wins. However, with her opponent Guadalupe Medina being nine years older than her and already boasting 10 victories, two of which came by early-round knockout, the fight was deemed too risky for the young boxing prodigy. As a result, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman personally denied her the pro debut she was yearning for, firmly stating that the fight is not logical. So what exactly happened?

It seems the WBC has raised serious concerns due to Romina Castan’s young age. Yesterday, Mauricio Sulaiman took to his official Instagram account, where he shared a picture of the 12-year-old along with a lengthy statement. “The WBC is absolutely against a proposed fight in which a 12-year-old girl is to make her pro debut in Veracruz, Mexico,” he wrote. He further explained that he is personally on the ground to ensure this fight does not take place. “I personally called the promoter, and he is dealing with the fighter’s father, who is making all kinds of threats,” Sulaiman revealed. The WBC president firmly stated, “I will do everything possible to stop this from happening.” But was that decision really brash, or did it truly make sense?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Remember Pat Daly? In case you don’t know who he was, renowned sportswriter Frank Butler once hailed Nipper Pat Daly (real name Patrick Clifford Daley) as “the best young prospect we ever had.” Why? Because Daly made his professional debut even earlier than Romina Castan, at barely ten years old, and rose to fame in his mid-teens as British boxing’s “Wonderboy” before retiring from the sport at just 17. He is believed to be the youngest boxer ever to feature in The Ring magazine’s top-ten world rankings and is widely regarded as the youngest professional boxer in history. But that’s not all.

By the time Pat Daly was 12, he had already fought 24 bouts, recording 19 wins, 2 losses, and 3 draws. So, the fact that Romina Castan is only about to start at 12 isn’t entirely unprecedented. However, the rules and checks in place are more stringent today than in the early part of the 20th century. Therefore, allowing someone a pro debut at 12 is not only dangerous for the fighter but also for the sanctioning bodies, who may end up setting a precedent that may then lead to unforeseen and atrocious outcomes down the line.

After Sulaiman’s post went viral, even VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) commented on the issue, stating, “An individual’s brain is not fully developed by age 12. Dr. Bob Cantu, a member of VADA’s board, renown neurosurgeon has even written that it is potentially harmful for children to engage in combat sports earlier than 14.” But was Romina Castan’s camp completely ready for the fight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When preparation starts at 5 a.m., what could possibly go wrong?

“I’m happy to inform that 12-year-old Romina Castan will not fight tomorrow. The WBC will guide her father and support her amateur career,” confirmed Mauricio Sulaiman after issuing the notice. While many accepted the decision, it also sparked debate, with fans claiming that Mexican genes are different and can take anything down. And this sentiment echoed the confidence Romina Castan’s camp had been expressing in the lead-up to the fight.

via Imago Source: Instagram

“Right now, the preparation is ready. My dad woke me up at 5:00 in the morning to run, I came back and bathed. Then I went to school, came back from school, ate a little, and started training, and in the afternoon, I started doing my homework,” Romina Castan shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, her family is always concerned when she steps into the ring, even as an amateur. “My family gets nervous during my fights. They’re always saying, ‘Oh Romina, how he made you put the guard,’ but they’ve always supported me, they’re always there with me, they’ve never left me alone,” she said. Despite just finishing primary school and preparing to start high school in September, Romina Castan remains determined about her professional boxing journey.

Moreover, like many young fighters, she also dreams of becoming a world champion and holding the coveted green and gold WBC belt. But with her pro debut denied, the question now is: When can the 12-year-old ‘Female Canelo’ finally make her mark alongside the professionals? And what do you think of Mauricio Sulaiman’s decision?