Twenty-Three Years Later, Hall of Famer Reveals Shocking Theory About Mike Tyson Biting Lennox Lewis’ Leg

Last year, when Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during the official weigh-in, it sent the combat world into a frenzy. However, everyone familiar with ‘Iron’ knew that it was nothing compared to what Tyson used to do in his prime. From biting Evander Holyfield‘s ear inside the ring to a street brawl, ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ has done it all.

In 2002, just before his showdown with Lennox Lewis, the Brooklyn native pulled off something that completely eclipsed all his past antics. At the official conference, he took things to the next level by biting Lewis’s left thigh, leaving a mark, and ominously stated, “I want your heart.” “I want to eat his children,” showcasing a darkly intense side to his character. Back then, it was typical for Mike Tyson to ramp up his antics before a fight to generate excitement. Yet, even for him, that press conference was a total disaster, leaving fans scratching their heads. At long last, after 23 years since the event, we could be on the verge of uncovering the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike Tyson wanted no part of the fight

Recently, the International Boxing Hall of Fame reporter James “Jim” Lampley appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience with the UFC commentator. Jim was the lead commentator and presenter at HBO during the 2002 Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson fight. So, as the conversation moved forward, the infamous press conference was teased, and the commentator gave his two cents on the incident.

AD

“Now, Mike was a boxing scientist and he knew better than anybody that styles make fights and that there were certain stylistic matchups which for him would be difficult,” he said, claiming that Tyson already knew that ‘The Lion’ would be a tough opponent. How, you ask? Well, apparently, Tyson and Lewis had sparred together for almost a week when trainer Arnie Boehm brought the latter to Cus D’Amato’s Catskill gym. “So Mike had known Lennox for a long, long time by the time they met June 8, 2002, in Memphis,” he explained.

Jim, however, dismissed the notion that Mike Tyson’s bite on the Londoner was merely to drum up hype. “I think he had a pretty good idea,” the reporter stated, asserting that the 59-year-old was fully aware of his actions. According to Jim, Tyson intended to sabotage the bout. “Lennox claimed that he drew blood through the pants leg. And my interpretation of that at the time was he wants to get the fight cancelled. He wants to get this fight wiped away,” he concluded.

Mike Tyson has stayed silent on the incident, yet the fight went on amid the surrounding controversy. The Brooklyn-born fighter had his Nevada boxing license revoked, which led to the fight being relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, where Lennox Lewis successfully defended his unified heavyweight title. However, the notorious press conference takes center stage, overshadowing Lewis’ impressive performance.

Tyson and Lennox Lewis actually sparred together at Cus D’Amato’s Catskill gym years before their 2002 matchup. Arnold “Arnie” Boehm brought Lewis in as an amateur guest, giving both fighters early insights into each other’s styles—something Jim Lampley later highlighted on The Joe Rogan Experience. So, as the conversation moved forward, the infamous press conference was teased, and the commentator gave his two cents on the incident.

Although the real reason behind Mike Tyson’s actions might still be unclear, numerous people connected to the situation have offered their perspectives throughout the years. Last year, a new eyewitness stepped forward, sharing additional insights about the chaotic incident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rescue mission gone wrong

Last year, former professional bodyguard Chuck Zito sat down with DJ Vlad. As you might have guessed, Zito was Mike Tyson’s bodyguard in 2002. So, when the brawl with ‘The Lion’ occurred, he was in the vicinity. “He came face to face, and then the bodyguard came up to Mike. And Mike went to hit him, and you know Lennox hit him, and it was a big brawl. But I was in the back when this happened,” he recalled.

Zito revealed that he had to run back to get involved. And his first intention was to rescue his employer from the crowd. “I came running out. The time I got there, it was a big pile, so I’m going through. All you seeing was me pulling people out looking for Mike,” he said, with a big smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s been 23 years since that unforgettable moment. Yet, anyone who witnessed it live recalls it as if it happened just yesterday.

This fight stands out as one of the most infamous in boxing history, and regardless of Mike Tyson’s attempts to move past it, this incident will forever be a defining moment in his legacy. What are your thoughts on this?