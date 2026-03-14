22-Year-Old Boxing Prodigy Passes Away After Sparring Accident Put Him in a Coma

22-year-old Jordan Atlao was widely recognized as one of the up-and-coming stars from the Philippines, with massive potential to leave his mark on the boxing world. Though the young boxer started his career with a 6-1 pro record, Atlao finished most of his opponents to show that he was the next standout. However, before ‘The Machine’ could see himself becoming an icon, he succumbed to a sparring injury.

According to reports, the Bukidnon native was preparing for a boxing fight in Japan in May. It was the first time Atlao was scheduled to fight in a foreign country, so the push was a little extra on the sparring session. But, reportedly, he collapsed during the training session and was taken to the hospital in Butuan, where he entered a state of coma as a result of a devastating head injury.

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Unfortunately, after battling a comatose state for 10 days, the boxing prodigy took his last breath. As reported by Cebu Daily News, Atlao’s friends and family have confirmed the news of his passing, though it seems they have yet to share any statement about the boxer’s death.

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For the boxing world, it’s hard to grasp that such a young talent has said goodbye to the world so soon. However, the reality is even more bitter, as he’s not the only fighter to die in a coma. The Cebu Daily News website also states that there have been some other cases where boxers named Kenneth Egano (2023), Jeffrey Claro (2017), Karlo Maquinto (2012), and Lito Sisnorio (2007) have passed away after being in a comatose state.

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Now, as the entire boxing world mourns Jordan Atlao’s death, condolences have been pouring in. But even before the young boxer, another talent similarly passed away, which left former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao devastated.

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Manny Pacquiao addressed the world after the death of boxing talent Kenneth Egano

Just like Jordan Atlao, another young talent named Kenneth Egano also made the rounds as the next star from the Philippines. Egano also had a pretty good head start in his boxing career, but everything changed after Egano collapsed in the ring following his victory over Jason Facularin in 2023. Immediately after the incident, paramedics transferred him to the hospital, where he went into a coma for four days and then, unfortunately, passed away.

Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-By-Blow actually conducted the boxing match, so after learning of the tragic incident, he addressed the world about how much boxers deserve respect, as they put their lives on the line to provide entertainment for the audience.

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“There is nothing more precious than human life,” Pacquiao said about Egano’s condition. “Boxing is truly a dangerous sport, and the boxers deserve nothing but respect as they put their lives on the line.”

After another promising talent said goodbye too early, Pacquiao’s words have been echoing once again. But in this difficult moment, there’s nothing much to say except rest in peace, Jordan Atlao, and condolences to his family.