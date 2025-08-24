$200M Canelo Alvarez Showdown Overshadowed as Eddie Hearn Leaks Terence Crawford’s Future Fight

Last year, Eddie Hearn said Jaron Ennis wouldn’t get a fight with Terence Crawford anytime soon, noting that Crawford would want “a sh-t load of money.” Still, he believed the matchup could materialize in late 2025. Hearn suggested that if Ennis kept progressing and Bud Crawford stayed active, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh could step in to make it happen. Fast forward to now, and while no official announcement has been made, it seems Hearn spotted the perfect chance to strike the deal early.

With barely 20 days left until fight night at Allegiant Stadium, the 12-round clash between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford is already being hailed as one of the greatest bouts of this era. Crawford is moving up two weight classes, but many diehard fans believe he has what it takes to topple the Mexican superstar. Still, with the stakes so high, can it really be that easy?

While that question lingers, the $200M Canelo Alvarez showdown is now being overshadowed by Eddie Hearn’s candid revelation about Crawford’s next fight. With Jaron Ennis having extended his contract with Matchroom Boxing in April 2024, he is set to face Uisma Lima on October 11 after a proposed light-middleweight debut against Josh Kelly fell through. Yet, despite Ennis’ immediate commitments, Hearn appears to have already lined up the future, with plans for his rising star to face Terence Crawford.

Yesterday, FTTV Boxing shared an Instagram update where Eddie Hearn confirmed that once Ennis wins his next fight, the plan is to target Terence Crawford. “Once Ennis beats Uisma Lima, we’ll push for Crawford,” Hearn revealed. After moving up in weight just two months ago, Ennis will headline a 12-round WBA 154-pound eliminator against Lima at the Wells Fargo Center. With his sights set on all the titles at 154, from Vergil Ortiz Jr. to Sebastian Fundora to Xander Zayas, Hearn made his confidence clear: “Boots is too good for everybody.” And when it comes to Crawford vs. Ennis, the promoter left no doubt. “Boots beats Terence Crawford on that performance,” Hearn declared.

Interestingly, Hearn’s comments came in response to Crawford’s controversial win over Israil Madrimov last year, a victory that crowned him a four-weight world champion. The scorecards sparked debate, with Hearn insisting Terence Crawford hadn’t done enough to take the belt from the champion.

At the time, Ennis was Crawford’s IBF mandatory at 147, but with Crawford locked into a rematch with Errol Spence Jr., he was stripped, leaving Ennis to inherit the title while Crawford moved up to 154. Now, with Crawford preparing to face Canelo Alvarez, Hearn is already eyeing a Boots showdown next. Yet even before either fight materializes this year, Bud Crawford may already be facing some bad news.

WBA Delivers Huge Blow to Terence Crawford Before $200M Canelo Clash

“Per [WBA President Gilberto J Mendoza], when Crawford steps into the ring vs. Canelo, he will lose recognition as WBA 154 champion,” veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael revealed on X earlier today. Notably, Terence Crawford has not fought in the super welterweight division since defeating Israil Madrimov last year. Still, as the Omaha native aims to become undisputed in a fifth weight class, his WBA belt will already have a new owner.

“Baraou, who won the interim title from Tellez, will be elevated, and his mandatory will be ordered vs. Jermell Charlo,” Rafael continued. Abass Baraou dropped the previously unbeaten Yoenis Tellez in the 12th round of their interim title clash in Orlando, earning a unanimous decision victory. Following his elevation to full champion, Baraou will likely have 120 days to negotiate with Charlo, who has not stepped into the ring since losing to Canelo in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford prepare for their $200 million showdown, with Canelo set to pocket $150 million and Crawford $50 million. While Crawford may not be too concerned about losing his belt, losing to Canelo would render the sacrifice meaningless. That said, can Terence Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez? What do you think?

