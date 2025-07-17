“Two or Three Days” – Turki Alalshikh Issues Shocking Update on Canelo-Crawford Undercard Plans

If you thought the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez bout would unfold without twists and turns, think again. Not only will the September 13th clash define legacies, but it also promises to etch itself into boxing history. Thanks to GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh, the sport has seen a powerful resurgence. As the mastermind behind Riyadh Season, HE Alalshikh has engineered a relentless lineup of blockbuster events. Now, he’s made another game-changing move, one that could make the Canelo-Crawford card unforgettable.

A few weeks ago, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh revealed during a press conference in Riyadh that either Canelo Alvarez or Terence Crawford will receive an unspecified bonus if they win the super middleweight title bout via knockout or TKO. The announcement came after a question from The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, who asked about Turki Alalshikh’s clear dislike for “Tom and Jerry” fights, those where one boxer spends most of the time evading the other. And while the main event is poised to deliver fireworks, the undercard matchups are now shaping up to offer equally compelling narratives.

Just a few hours ago, Happy Punch shared a post on X with a caption that read, “Turki Alalshikh just said the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event will be 3 DAYS LONG with 20+ undercard fights 😭.” In the attached clip, journalist Mike Coppinger is seen asking Turki Alalshikh about the undercards that had yet to be announced. In response, HE Alalshikh delivered a bombshell: “The undercard will be between two or three days. We have now reached more than 20 fights to do in the undercard. 95% of this card is talent, and people around the world have a very big chance to be stars in the future.”

“So you’re saying, maybe fights on Thursday, Friday?” Coppinger asked, clearly taken aback. The Saudi Royal confirmed, “Then Saturday.” To which the stunned reporter remarked, “It’s a fight festival!” HE Alalshikh smiled and agreed, “Yeah, it must be something like this.”

Three days, over 20 bouts, and a stage big enough to launch the next generation of stars. It’s less of a boxing event and more like combat Coachella. With Dana White and TKO Group Holdings co-promoting the event, the Riyadh Season chief is ensuring the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown becomes a cultural phenomenon. And by the sound of it, this may be just one of several major updates HE Alalshikh has in store.

No more $80 fights? Turki Alalshikh declares the end of the PPV era in a bold move

On Wednesday, the head of Riyadh Season made a groundbreaking announcement: the pay-per-view model is officially ending for all Riyadh Season and Ring-branded events on DAZN. The Saudi Royal took to X to share that he had met with DAZN CEO Shay Segev and reached a transformative agreement. This move marks a significant shift in how major boxing events will be delivered to fans around the world.

“Great meeting with my brother Shay, CEO of DAZN,” Turki Alalshikh wrote. “We have big vision to grow boxing and decide: No More Pay-Per-View. Starting with our @ringmagazine show in November, all Riyadh Season & The Ring events will be free to DAZN subscribers. The PPV model has damaged boxing, and we will no longer support it. We are with the fight fans.” With this, DAZN subscribers will be able to watch major cards without paying extra, beginning with ‘The Ring IV’ on November 22 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh.

However, there are still two final DAZN pay-per-view events on the calendar before the new model kicks in. First is the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois, set for July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London. This event, however, is organized exclusively by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and will cost $59.99 in the U.S. and £24.99 in the U.K., not falling under the Riyadh Season or Ring banner.

The second and final pay-per-view offering will be an all-British heavyweight showdown between rising star Moses Itauma and veteran Dillian Whyte in Riyadh. That event will carry a price tag of $39.99 in the U.S. and £15.99 in the U.K. Once these two events are done, DAZN’s shift away from the pay-per-view model is expected to boost subscriptions and could help curb illegal streaming. That said, with the new non-pay-per-view model set to kick in this November, what’s the event you are looking forward to? And what do you make of Turki Alalshikh’s bold new move for the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford event?