Tyron Woodley’s Sponsor Comes to the Rescue After Embarrassing Moments Go Viral After Anderson Silva Loss

A brutal right uppercut flew from Anderson Silva in a dominant 2nd round reboot. That sent Tyron Woodley tumbling against the cage before a fury of powerful strikes sent the boxer skidding face-first to the canvas. While he ended up on his knees, Woodley was clearly dazed as the referee called the bout off. The spotlight for Woodley, though, didn’t end there.

Anderson Silva met Tyron Woodley in the Jake vs Joshua undercard. While the main card is star-studded with big fights and thrilling matchups, the fan-favorite Anderson Silva brought the popcorn for the show-buzz matchup and delivered the firecrackers without fail. For Woodley, however, it was the social media antics that sent his fanbase into a frenzy.

Tyron Woodley’s sponsor taps into social media hijinks

Happy Punch took to X to post a humorous parallel between Jake Paul‘s KO and Anderson Silva’s KO. Both fighters sent Woodley collapsing to the mats, falling face-first with his back to the camera so that his sponsor’s logo, ‘DUDE Wipes’, faced directly at the camera. Happy Punch added the icing on the cake as they wrote, “Dude Wipes getting their money’s worth with Tyron Woodley 😅.”

While other brands consider dropping their sponsored fighters when they become a part of negative PR memes, DUDE Wipes replied with its own sarcastic comment. “That’s our number 1 DUDE,” they wrote. Well, apparently, it isn’t wrong to say that the brand passed the vibe check.

But that doesn’t erase the sting of Woodley’s losing streak. After a UFC career-ending 4-fight losing skid, ‘The Chosen One’ shifted to boxing for a change of disciplines while he kept his passion alive away from the Octagon. Much to his dismay, all three of his boxing fights ended in disheartening losses, 2 of them via KO.

In fact, after Woodley challenged Jake Paul to a rematch following a decision loss, his fate turned out worse with a 6th-round KO that knocked him out cold. Two back-to-back losses against Jake Paul were the YouTuber’s brutal response to an outside-the-ring antic that didn’t turn out very well. And that involves our cheeky sponsor, too.

Jake Paul, Woodley trade barbs as DUDE Wipes makes its comeback

After Woodley made his official boxing debut back in 2021, after leaving the UFC, DUDE Wipes finalized its re-sponsorship deal with Tyron Woodley. That was only about to make matters spicier as Woodley prepared for his first showdown against Jake Paul.

Although Paul bullied Woodley in a humiliating decision win, the show had started long before that. On the day of the weigh-ins, Jake Paul was being interviewed while eating chicken fingers. Woodley couldn’t let that opportunity slip away to offer him—you guessed it—DUDE Wipes.

That antic didn’t end pretty well, though, with Paul shoving the box out of Woodley’s hands before shoving his opponent away. Paul tried to reach for Woodley’s hat in an attempt to replicate his pre-fight shenanigans against Floyd Mayweather. While Woodley moved away, both quickly dissolved into a heated altercation. Fortunately, the Cleveland police stepped in before things could escalate.

This sizzling episode was preceded by the pre-fight presser trash talk just two days earlier. Paul and his team had resorted to nasty trash-talking spells that bled into Woodley’s personal life with comments regarding his mother. Woodley was having none of it as he tried to retaliate. However, Woodley and his family were escorted from the room, and matters were cooled down.

Tyron Woodley’s boxing chapter may be defined by tough losses, but his cultural relevance hasn’t faded—especially with a sponsor willing to embrace the memes. However, after this humiliating 3-fight losing skid in boxing, where do you think Woodley’s career is headed next, while Anderson Silva embraces the police academy? Drop your thoughts.