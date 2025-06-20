Tyson Fury and Naoya Inoue Face ESPN Uncertainty as Promoter’s Broadcast Deal Nears Its End

In 2023, Prime Video, the global streaming platform of Amazon, announced a multi-year rights deal with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). Under this agreement, Prime Video would exclusively broadcast PBC’s events in the U.S., starting in March 2024, thereby introducing a new player into the boxing pay-per-view world. “We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, head of U.S. sports content and partnerships at Amazon. According to ESPN sources, the deal included the possibility for expansion. However, despite the initial optimism, recent boxing rumors suggest the expansion may now be in doubt.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, ESPN and Top Rank signed a landmark seven-year broadcasting deal that extended their initial 2017 agreement and was hailed as “the most comprehensive, exclusive rights agreement in the history of boxing.” The deal was set to run through August 2025 and signified ESPN’s commitment to growing its boxing portfolio. “ESPN is thrilled with this new long-term agreement with Top Rank, which represents the most innovative and comprehensive relationship in the world of boxing today,” said ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro at the time. But in a surprising twist, Top Rank is also considering ending its relationship with ESPN at the end of their deal this year, forcing ESPN to look for new partners in the boxing sphere. This brings us to the present day.

Yesterday, Brunch Boxing took to X and posted, “‼️📰 ESPN has had preliminary discussions about the possibility of bringing Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) to the network.” Though no official statements have been released by either ESPN or PBC, the update sparks questions, particularly regarding the US broadcasts of Top Rank stars like Tyson Fury, Artur Beterbiev, and Naoya Inoue, all of whom are expected to fight later this year. Now you might wonder, Tyson Fury is signed with Queensberry, and his fights in the UK are aired on DAZN, since Queensberry often broadcasts their fights through the platform. However, Fury is also co-promoted by Top Rank in the United States, meaning he remains officially signed to Top Rank. As long as that partnership exists, his U.S. broadcast rights fall under Top Rank’s jurisdiction. So, if ESPN successfully replaces Top Rank with PBC at the end of the year, Tyson Fury’s fights will no longer appear on ESPN in the US.

The speculation gained more weight after Brunch Boxing further reported, “Top Rank is not expected to put on any shows in the month of August. The timetable for their return is unknown. The last Top Rank on ESPN show is July 26.” With that, fans are now wondering how this reshuffling could affect one of Top Rank’s biggest stars, Naoya Inoue, as well. The Japanese superstar, who was targeting a mega fight against Junto Nakatani in spring 2026, is also under Top Rank’s U.S. banner. If ESPN drops Top Rank, and no new broadcast partner is secured, it could jeopardize the visibility and promotional push behind Inoue’s biggest fights in the US.

As Top Rank’s deal with ESPN nears its end after an eight-year run that once promised 54 events annually, the promotional company finds itself in a precarious position. So, the big question now is: What will Top Rank do to remain a relevant force in boxing’s ever-changing broadcast landscape?

What will be Bob Arum and Top Rank’s next move?

Despite speculation about Top Rank’s future broadcasts, Hall-of-Fame promoter Bob Arum remains optimistic about his company’s future. Arum believes their next broadcast arrangement will feature even more fight dates than their current deal with ESPN and ESPN+. According to multiple sources cited by The Ring, Arum and Top Rank president Todd duBoef had been in talks with representatives from several platforms, including Max, the streaming service that now includes HBO, TBS, and TNT – and DAZN, which already partners with Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, Queensberry Promotions, and Salita Promotions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: Bob Arum speaks during the Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter undercard press conference at Islander Ballroom at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unlike the exclusive ESPN deal, Top Rank is reportedly aiming to collaborate with multiple streaming partners moving forward. “Within the next few weeks,” Arum told BoxingScene last month when asked about finalizing new deals. “It’s a little complicated, because when we were with ESPN it was one outlet – ESPN – and now there’ll be three outlets with Top Rank Boxing.” Arum also confirmed their new setup will include both streaming and free-to-air content, with more events overall than their current ESPN deal, which officially ends in July.

Further, when asked about PBC, the 93-year-old clarified that although a broadcast partnership isn’t on the table, they remain open to matchmaking collaboration: “No. [But] we’ve always been open to collaborate with PBC. It’s having their fighters fight our fighters – it’s as simple as that.”

While Top Rank is still working to finalize its broadcast future, the PBC appears to have already secured its next move by initiating talks with ESPN. This shift potentially marks the end of an eight-year partnership between Top Rank and ESPN, one that once promised over 50 events annually. From ESPN’s perspective, onboarding PBC brings access to a stacked roster, including Gervonta Davis, David Benavidez, and Errol Spence Jr.

Still, Top Rank’s future seems far from bleak. With major assets like rising heavyweight star Jared Anderson and plans to distribute content across multiple platforms, Arum’s team is positioning itself for a flexible and potentially even more expansive broadcast model. With that said, while the PBC may find a new home with ESPN, Top Rank is still exploring its broadcast options. So, is PBC making the right move? What do you think?