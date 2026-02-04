Tyson Fury Calls Out Deontay Wilder for “Crying and Moaning” After Cheating Allegations

Tyson Fury is not taking kindly to accusations from former rival Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is scheduled to face two-time title challenger Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena in London on April 4. And ahead of the fight, the pair sat down for an interview with The Ring. Their conversation eventually turned towards ‘The Gypsy King,’ a shared past opponent.

“He didn’t whoop me twice at all,” Wilder replied during the interview when Chisora pointed out his losses to Fury. “… He didn’t win [anything]—they gave it to him. I can’t think of our third fight, but in two of them, he definitely cheated.” Wilder even suggested that he has proof to support his claim against Fury. “When I do my documentary and movie about it, it’s going to be presented.” Well, of course, Fury didn’t like this!

Tyson Fury responds with ‘life lessons’ to Deontay Wilder

The Gypsy King, of course, defeated Wilder twice in their iconic trilogy, with their first fight ending in a split decision draw. So, when he learned about Wilder’s wild accusations, the 37-year-old turned to Instagram with a video addressing the allegations. “In my last two fights, I didn’t get the results I was after,” the Englishman said, referring to his losses against Oleksandr Usyk.

“Oleksandr got the results over me, and fair play to him and his team and everybody around him,” Tyson Fury continued.

“They were life lessons. In this life, you don’t always get what you want or what you think you did enough to get. But that’s where it stays,” he added in the video. “You don’t hear me crying and moaning about it, saying: ‘Oh my god, he cheated’. That’s not me, and there’s no point in crying over spilled milk.” After the second loss, the Englishman announced his retirement from the sport.

However, he has since reversed his decision and is scheduled to face Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. He remains open to a trilogy with the Ukrainian heavyweight, but the public continues to demand the long-promised fight against Anthony Joshua. As for Wilder and his accusations, this is not the first time ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has made such claims.

‘The Gypsy King’s response to doctored gloves claims from Wilder

Ahead of their trilogy fight in October 2021, Deontay Wilder claimed Tyson Fury cheated by doctoring his gloves before the rematch in 2020. In October 2021, speaking at a heated news conference for the trilogy, Fury mocked the accusations and questioned their logic. “If I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything?” Fury asked.

He pointed out that Wilder still employs Jay Deas, the man who inspected Fury’s gloves before the fight. Fury also credited Wilder’s former trainer for protecting him in the bout, saying, “Mark Breland, he saved your life that night. You ought to give him a pay raise.”

Wilder also insisted that Fury used foreign objects in his gloves. Fury responded sarcastically to the allegations, joking, “It’s all true, I had knuckle dusters on,” before adding, “Wilder is a weak person mentally, and I’m going to knock him out on Saturday night.”

When the night finally came, Fury secured an 11th-round knockout finish in the trilogy. Despite that outcome, though, Deontay Wilder appears to be living in a realm of delusion. Perhaps those delusions have weakened his power, reflected in the fights he has had since the losses. What do you make of Wilder’s claims? And do you agree with Fury?