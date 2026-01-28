Tyson Fury Comeback Sparks Heavy Backlash as Turki Alalshikh Confirms Date and Opponent: “Massive L”

Tyson Fury is back! He makes a turnaround from his retirement and will soon fight inside the ring. But as it seems, the fans online are not quite happy with Fury’s return. They were left disappointed with the choice of opponent for his comeback, as many expected him to face a former unified heavyweight champion.

‘The Gypsy King’ retired from professional boxing in early 2025. But later that year, Fury also stated his decision to make a comeback. And a few hours ago, finally, an official fight announcement came where Saudi GEA chairman Turki Alalshikh released a statement confirming Fury’s upcoming bout against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11. With The Ring as the promoter, the bout will be live on Netflix. While the fight promises to be exciting, let’s see what the netizens have to say about it

Fans spark negative reactions to Tyson Fury’s fight announcement

Tyson Fury is arguably one of the big names in modern-day boxing. He has won multiple world heavyweight championships, including unified titles. With a stature so big, fans expected his comeback fight against a veteran like Anthony Joshua instead of a rising prospect like Arslanbek Makhmudov. “Arslanbek isn’t a competition for Tyson Fury… Anthony Joshua is,” one fan commented.

In general, many fans were disappointed to see the matchmaking. “Na, this is a massive L! What a waste of time,” a netizen wrote. Meanwhile, another fan noted: “Finally! The fight no one asked for has arrived!! This eventually implies the immediate reaction of the fans watching Fury fight Makhmudov.

Amid these, a few of the fans also sparked criticism over Fury’s decision to make a turnaround from his retirement. “Wasn’t this his 5th retirement? He’s bored everyone to tears now nobody gives a toss,” a netizen commented. Meanwhile, another fan joked about the British boxer’s trend to retire after certain intervals of time. “How long till he retires again 🥱🤡,” the fan wrote.

While Anthony Joshua called out ‘The Gypsy King’ after defeating Jake Paul in December 2025. However, Joshua was involved in an accident in Nigeria the same month, which left him injured and killed two of his teammates. With that said, his boxing career remains uncertain, and that might have played a role in Fury fighting Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Fury’s professional boxing career has surely been filled with many decisions that confused fans. The retirement decisions are something that would fall under that category. But despite that, ‘The Gypsy King’ always makes a turnaround and join competition again.

How many times has Tyson Fury retired before?

Tyson Fury has announced his retirement five times, including his most recent declaration following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. But the previous retirements were quite shocking. The first announcement was in 2013, when a 25-year-old Fury made the surprising decision to retire. However, three months later, he returned.

Then came the second and third retirements, which took place in 2016 and 2017, respectively. This time, he cited mental health issues as a reason to hang up the gloves. And this was during the peak of his career and just after he became the unified heavyweight world champion by defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Now, years later in 2022, Fury hung up his gloves for the fourth time. It was just after his victory over Dillian Whyte. But again the pattern repeated. And a few months later, ‘The Gypsy King’ returned.

As he will be making his return again, fans are wondering if Fury will opt for retirement. But that’s something which only time will tell. For now, let us know your thoughts on how he fares against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11.