Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois Witness Upset as Joseph Parker Loses to Fabio Wardley in London

Fabio Wardley has just stunned the O2 Arena by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in modern British boxing history. Wardley stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th round in front of heavyweights Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois, a result that no one saw coming. The atmosphere went from expectation to disbelief as the 3-1 underdog transformed a punishing night into a career-defining victory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fight itself was a roller coaster. Parker was sharp early on, dictating the pace and distance with his jab, whereas Wardley struggled to find his rhythm. But it all changed in the second round, when Wardley landed a right hand that sent Joseph Parker’s gumshield flying.

The Kiwi survived the scare and appeared to recover control, hammering Fabio Wardley in the middle rounds and putting the younger man on the back foot. Then came the turn. With the battle seemingly slipping away, Wardley dug deep in the tenth round, catching Parker with a devastating uppercut that changed everything. The Ipswich native smelled blood, pouring on pressure and forcing Joseph Parker into defensive chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wardley turned the tide, leaving fans on their feet and Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois stunned at ringside. Fabio Wardley emptied the tank in the eleventh. Parker’s resistance weakened under an onslaught of blows, and the referee stepped in to call it off, securing the Brit’s biggest win yet. While some complained that the stoppage looked premature, Joseph Parker was visibly fading, and the end looked inevitable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Source of Boxing (@sourceofboxing) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fabio Wardley, who had only turned professional after a few unlicensed bouts, saw this as the ultimate statement: power, perseverance, and heart can still rewrite boxing scripts. Fabio Wardley spoke to DAZN after his victory, declaring his aim to becoming the undisputed champion next after this fight, going for none other than Oleksandr Usyk. “I have one thing to say; UUUUUSYK! UUUUSYK!” he said. “I said all the way through this build-up that we picked Joseph Parker because I believe I’m at the top and I proved I’m at the top.” So, it looks like he is all set for a title shot. But will the undisputed king accept the challenge?

AD

Legendary manager gives confirmation of a Fabio Warren title fight



If there were any doubts about Wardley’s next move, Frank Warren cleared them up shortly after the chaos settled inside the O2. The seasoned promoter couldn’t contain his pride or his excitement as he spoke to DAZN. Shortly after the fight, the legendary manager confirmed what fans had already wanted: the Ipswich underdog was heading straight for the undisputed champion.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“He said he wants Usyk, so that’s what it will be,” Warren told DAZN, his grin almost matching the disbelief in his tone. Warren’s praise extended beyond the win. He highlighted Wardley’s incredible journey from a boxer with no amateur experience and only twenty professional fights to dethroning a former world champion in front of the biggest crowds. “I sit there in amazement,” Warren said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Ipswich should be proud of him. That was a phenomenal performance. Edge of your seat stuff. It’s a story I have never seen in boxing before.” Coming from a man who’s seen countless champions rise and fall, those words carried weight. Wardley, still buzzing from adrenaline, matched the promoter’s conviction. “For what I lack in experience, I make up for in chin, heart, and determination,” he told DAZN after the fight.

“I told everyone I wasn’t losing today and that belt will be mine.” Now, with Oleksandr Usyk on the other side of the ropes, Fabio Wardley is one win away from completing a boxing fairy tale: from unlicensed brawler to undisputed world champion.