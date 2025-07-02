Tyson Fury Finally Makes His Feelings Clear on Anthony Joshua Comeback Fight

For years, boxing fans have eagerly awaited a showdown between British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Despite all the buildup, the highly anticipated mega-fight never materialized. Now, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua appears ready to step back into the spotlight, eyeing a return at the end of the year. However, his most sought-after opponent, former WBC champion Tyson Fury, seems uninterested in revisiting talks. So while fans continue to hope The Gypsy King will make yet another return from retirement, this time it seems Tyson Fury may truly be done with the sport.

In a candid interview with Seconds Out during the IBA Pro show in Turkey, Tyson Fury was asked about a potential fight with Anthony Joshua. The 36-year-old responded bluntly: “I am retired, and he is at the end of his career.” With that, the 34-2 boxer, who abruptly announced his retirement in January, appeared to shut the door on the long-awaited clash, implying that AJ, at 35, is also nearing the twilight of his boxing career. But that’s not all.

“What would I be coming back for?” Tyson Fury asked when pressed on the possibility of a return. “I’ve won every belt, haven’t I? Does the love of the sport overthrow my health? There you go then. I think you’ve answered your own question there.”

The Morecambe native has been officially retired since his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December, a tightly contested bout much like their first, but again, one where the judges didn’t rule in his favor. Ultimately, frustrated by the decision, Tyson Fury walked away from boxing, but given his history of walking back on retirements, many still suspect a comeback.

Despite the speculation, The Gypsy King insists he has valid reasons for staying retired. “You’ve got to worry about your health, because your health is your wealth,” he said, emphasizing that his long-term well-being now outweighs any hunger for more glory. Moreover, after a grueling career marked by brutal battles, including his legendary trilogy with Deontay Wilder, concerns about the toll on his body are not unfounded. Tyson Fury absorbed plenty of punishment in those bouts, particularly from Wilder’s devastating power, and he acknowledges the potential long-term effects.

Still, for all the talk of retirement, Tyson Fury recently gave fans a glimmer of hope during a media scrum. While he claimed to be happily out of the sport, he also hinted that there’s one fight that could lure him back, a trilogy bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury reveals the Only fight that could end his retirement

“If I was going to come back I’d come back for Usyk. In England. That’s the one I want immediately, that would be the fight I want next. In England for sure,” Tyson Fury declared. The former WBC heavyweight champion made it clear that Oleksandr Usyk is the only opponent that could draw him out of retirement. Fury still firmly believes he won their second fight last December, a decision he continues to dispute. “My last fight was a clear fu–ing victory for The Gypsy King. Anybody in boxing can see that. A complete load of dogsh-t,” he said, expressing frustration over the judges’ call.

“I want a fair fight, I don’t want any favors, I want a fair fight and a fair result. Which I know I didn’t [get],” Fury continued. “I thought I won it by five rounds. I watched it 250 times. Each way, I never see it as a way for him to win. They can do what they want. If they say it’s Tuesday, it’s Tuesday.” Despite the controversial loss, Tyson Fury’s passion for boxing remains strong. “It’s a great sport and everything I’ve got I owe to the game of boxing and I’m very appreciative,” he said. “I’ve had a love-hate relationship with boxing for going on 25 years… I’m still very much in love with the game. I train regularly, I do all of the above.”

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk is set to return to the ring on the 19th of this month, defending his titles against IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Anyway, with Usyk focused on that bout, a trilogy with Tyson Fury seems unlikely in the immediate future. However, the Ukrainian champion has stated he’s open to the idea of a third fight. With that said, do you think Tyson Fury can finally settle the score and reclaim his crown in a potential trilogy with Usyk?