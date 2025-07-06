Tyson Fury Fires Off Warning for ‘The Next Mike Tyson’ Ahead of Dillian Whyte Showdown

Once in a while, the boxing world is gifted a prodigy that carries whispers of greatness before even stepping into legacy-defining bouts. One British phenom has been riding such a wave. With a perfect professional record and knockout power that earned him early comparisons to Iron Mike, the young Brit’s name has been echoing louder and louder through boxing’s hallowed halls. But in a sport that chews up hype and spits it out before the final bell, the real test comes not in admiration—but opposition.

Enter Dillian Whyte. A seasoned campaigner with venom in both fists and a résumé that includes wars with Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin, and Tyson Fury himself. Now 37, Whyte is gearing up for what could be a legacy redemption or a cautionary tale, depending on how things go when he meets the young lion. And at the center of this intergenerational clash is none other than The Gypsy King, who’s offered a mix of praise, prophecy, and pointed advice to the rising contender. And the British phenom in question is Moses Itauma, the 20-year-old heavyweight from Kent, England.

Speaking at an IBA event in Istanbul, Tyson Fury didn’t mince words while addressing the matchup. First, he sized up Whyte: “Make no mistake, Dillian Whyte is a massive puncher to the head and body,” the WBC heavyweight king warned. Fury revealed he’s been in touch with Ty Mitchell—who’s been training with Whyte—and the intel is serious: “I know he’s taking it very seriously. I’ve been speaking to Ty Mitchell who’s in training camp with him and I’m looking forward to the fight.”

The superstar-turned-ring oracle didn’t stop there. While acknowledging the intrigue of this generational showdown, Fury raised a brow at the stakes: “It’s a big step-up for Moses because he hasn’t really fought anyone on Dillian’s level, though the old Dillian was a couple of years ago.” Ever the showman, Fury even floated a spicy comparison: “Could this be similar to what Martin Bakole did to Jared Anderson? Maybe it’s too early, maybe he passes with flying colours. And that’s why you’ve got to watch it and find out.”

But perhaps the most telling moment came when Fury reminisced about his own early rise. Reflecting on Itauma’s maturity, he said: “One thing I will say about Moses, he’s a good fighter, he’s a good boxer. He’s like a sponge, you tell him something and he absorbs it, he listens. He’s only 20 years old. I told him years ago, ‘Don’t worry about breaking records, you’ve only got one career, take your time and enjoy it.’ Because I remember when I was 19 or 20 and now I’m 36 and it’s gone.”

And that’s exactly why Whyte’s in no mood for delays—at 37, he knows every fight now must count, especially when unfinished business with Wilder still burns bright.

Dillian Whyte eyes Wilder war after Saudi return against Moses Itauma

There’s something simmering beneath the surface every time Dillian Whyte laces up his gloves—especially when there’s a name he just can’t stomach. On August 16 in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Body Snatcher’ steps into the ring after a long layoff, hoping to shake up the heavyweight hierarchy by stopping the surging Moses Itauma. But for Whyte, this bout may be more than just a comeback—it’s the stepping stone to a personal grudge match he’s long been craving.

Despite facing a dangerous young prospect and whispers that his best days might be behind him, Whyte has made it clear that he still dreams of settling an old score. The 37-year-old bruiser didn’t hold back when speaking to Sky Sports about his most wanted target: “He’s still someone I’d love to fight. Still, someone I believe I can beat. I can knock him out as Joseph Parker, another guy, showed, bashed him up. Zhilei Zhang, too.” And in case anyone was wondering how he really feels about the former WBC champion, he added with a jab of honesty: “I don’t like Deontay Wilder. I don’t want to go on about it and irritate myself at this stage of life. I don’t enjoy irritating myself. I don’t like to get irritated by stuff that’s going to irritate me.”

The British-Jamaican slugger’s fixation on Deontay Wilder is no secret—years of trash talk and verbal uppercuts between the two have built anticipation for a clash that’s somehow never materialized. But before he gets there, Whyte must pass a dangerous test in Itauma, who many—including Lawrence Okolie—believe will be too much for the veteran. Okolie even predicted that “Itauma knocks Whyte out.”

Interestingly, the clash with Itauma wasn’t Whyte’s only option. He recently revealed that he was offered two major fights before settling on this matchup—an indication that he’s far from done chasing big names and bigger statements. For now, though, the mission is clear: silence the hype around Itauma… then come for the Bronze Bomber.