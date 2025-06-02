Tyson Fury Gets the Mike Tyson, Jake Paul Treatment With $500B Giants Right After Retirement

“I hear a lot of talk about the Gypsy King returning to boxing. And I ask the question for this one. For what? What would I return for? More boxing bouts?” Tyson Fury recently said, shutting down speculation about another comeback. After 16 storied years in the ring and back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, even legendary promoter Bob Arum believes Fury is done for good. “He has made an awful lot of money particularly in his last three fights over in Saudi Arabia, and is now reaping the benefits,” Arum noted. And enjoy them he does, this time, through a new venture outside the ropes.

Just hours ago, Tyson Fury took to his Instagram story to share a major update with his 6.8 million followers. The clip was quickly reshared by Seconds Out, who captioned, “🚨 Filming has started for the 𝗧𝗬𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗡𝗘𝗧𝗙𝗟𝗜𝗫 𝗗𝗢𝗖𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗬!” the caption read. Dressed up and full of energy, the former WBC heavyweight champion announced, “Well, I cannot wait for this, guys. Today’s the day. The old GK starts filming the documentary of Tyson Fury with Netflix.”

To further share his excitement, Tyson Fury added, “I’m absolutely buzzing about it. Absolutely cannot wait to start filming and we’ve got the best of the best of the best doing it. It’s going to be an absolute smasher. Stay tuned for updates all day long. GET UP!” The former heavyweight king’s energy was unmistakable in the clip. For those who may have missed it, Tyson Fury’s first docuseries, At Home with the Furys, debuted on Netflix in 2023 and quickly soared to the platform’s number one spot, and was renewed for a second season. Now, it looks like the Gypsy King is getting the full Netflix treatment, right up there with the likes of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

If all goes as expected, the 36-year-old could be on track to outpace even his fellow boxing icons. While Tyson and Paul reportedly banked $20 million and $40 million, respectively, from their November showdown at AT&T Stadium from Netflix, Tyson Fury’s new venture may prove even more lucrative, especially with Netflix’s staggering $500 billion market cap backing the project. The current filming is believed to be for the second season of his hit docuseries, and the anticipation surrounding it is already sky-high.

But that’s not all the ever-charismatic Fury has in store. He’s set to co-manage the England squad at Soccer Aid, the high-profile charity football match taking place at Old Trafford on Sunday, June 15. However, this isn’t the only thing Tyson Fury has been up to since announcing his retirement from boxing in January.

Tyson Fury steals the spotlight with a surprise announcement

A few days ago, Tyson Fury took to Instagram, teasing fans with a “big announcement” accompanied by a siren emoji. But instead of a boxing comeback, the reveal was all about business, introducing his new sports nutrition line, FUROCITY by Tyson Fury. Now stocked in Iceland Foods, Morrisons, and WHSmith, the line features products Fury claims pack a serious punch. “Hi, Tyson Fury here. It’s officially arrived. My own pre-workout shot… This will blow your f—— head straight off. Tropical Rampage. I think it’s the strongest one on the market outdoing all my competitors,” he declared in a recent promo video.

Tyson Fury also praised his new protein bar, calling it the best he’s ever tasted. “We have what I would say is the best protein bar in the world. The choco orange Furocity protein bar. I outclass myself as a protein bar freak. I’ve tasted literally every protein bar I think that’s available around the world. And I would go as far as to say, this is the best protein bar in the world. Check it out where you can get it is in shops near you.”

Meanwhile, NoSmokeBoxing recently reported that Anthony Joshua is deep in negotiations with Riyadh Season for a potential two-fight deal. But as for Tyson Fury? His attention appears fully locked on Furocity, not a return to the ring. With no signs of a comeback brewing, fans dreaming of a Joshua vs. Fury clash may need to put those hopes on ice for now. So, what do you make of Tyson Fury’s post-retirement pivot?