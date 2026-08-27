Tyson Fury Gives Blunt Take On Jeffrey Epstein, Issues Brutal Warning to Child Abusers

Tyson Fury is back in training camp in Miami, preparing for a potential showdown with Anthony Joshua, but the former heavyweight champion recently found himself discussing a subject far removed from boxing.

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Speaking to ALF Global, ‘The Gypsy King’ was asked about Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations surrounding the former financier. But instead of directly pouncing on the convicted sex offender, the British heavyweight confessed that if the two had lived next door, he would have had no idea about Epstein’s activities.

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“It’s crazy. Crazy,” he said. “Again, not really my business. Rule number one: never get involved in anybody’s business. If Epstein was living next door to me, I would have never known he was a pervert, ever.

“It’d have been like that: ‘Morning, see you, bye.’ I would have never got personal with him, ever.”

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Tyson Fury was then asked whether he believed someone could actually commit the kind of crimes Jeffrey Epstein was accused of. And while his answer was in the affirmative, the former heavyweight champion did not shy away from delivering a particularly brutal warning toward anyone who harms children.

“I believe in God very, very strongly, and God tells me I have no right to judge anybody, but I would judge a pedophile and a pervert,” he added. “I’d kick his brains out. It’s just the way I am.”

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The reaction is understandable given that the 38-year-old and his wife, Paris, have seven children together, four boys and three girls. So, the heavyweight made it clear that if his own family was involved, his feelings would be even more extreme.

Tyson Fury is not one to forgive

“I have kids myself,” he continued. “And if I thought some man touched my kids, he would die instantly. And I wouldn’t care about going to jail. I wouldn’t care about anything. The person would die.”

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Tyson Fury’s comments come as the Epstein case has time and again received attention as a result of the US Department of Justice’s release of millions of pages of documents. The data are from years of investigations against Epstein, who was accused of running a trafficking network including teenage girls and young women.

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The former financier pled guilty in Florida to lesser prostitution-related counts in 2008 before facing federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019. However, he committed suicide in jail in August, before his federal case could even go to trial.

It is worth noting that the release of the Epstein files has also generated skepticism, with Mike Tyson‘s son Amir Tyson among those questioning whether the public has actually seen the full picture.

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For Tyson Fury, however, the issue appears to be much simpler. Whatever the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and those associated with him, the British heavyweight made his position on anyone who harms children abundantly clear.