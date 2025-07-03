Tyson Fury Gives Honest Verdict on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford After Announcing Comeback

It was hard for fans to believe Tyson Fury would stay retired after he announced his departure from boxing in January. Fast forward six months, and sure enough, news of his comeback is back in circulation. But who’s he targeting? Anthony Joshua? Not quite. Despite fan speculation, Fury shut down that possibility, saying, “I am retired, and he is at the end of his career.” But as Oleksandr Usyk calls him “Greedy Belly,” it seems Tyson Fury just might consider fighting Anthony Joshua, if the price is right. But hold on, Tyson Fury has already revealed who he plans to fight next.

“If I was going to come back, I’d come back for Usyk, but I want a fair result in England,” The Gypsy King revealed just two days ago. And…wish granted! HE Turki Alalshikh stepped in and, on Wednesday, confirmed, “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back!!! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … 🥊 We have a rabbit to hunt! 🐰🐇.” And just as fans were digesting that update, Fury dropped another bombshell, announcing, “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” a post accompanied by an image of Fury and Usyk with “Trilogy” splashed across it. However, amid this resurgence, Tyson Fury was also asked for his take on the upcoming Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez clash, and of course, he delivered.

Yesterday, Tyson Fury, along with some of the biggest names in boxing, descended on Istanbul, Türkiye, for a special presentation hosted by the International Boxing Association (IBA). And while the spotlight wasn’t entirely on him, the former heavyweight champion still managed to make headlines. During the event, Tyson Fury shared his honest thoughts on the upcoming mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Just hours ago, Boxing News posted a clip on Instagram with the caption: “Speaking at this week’s @iba_pro_boxing event, Tyson Fury described #CaneloCrawford as ‘a fantastic fight for boxing.’” So what exactly did he say?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyson Fury didn’t hold back when expressing his excitement for the September showdown. “I think it’s a fantastic fight for boxing,” he said. “It’s two of the biggest names in boxing coming together. Two men, pride on the line and everything to fight for. They’re two proud champions and I wish them all the best. They’re going to go in there, do their best, entertain the public and provide for their families, and that’s what it’s all about.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxing News (@boxingnewsonline) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, if you’re wondering whether Tyson Fury is leaning toward either fighter, yes, he’s already picked a side. While he didn’t go into deep analysis, the Gypsy King made it clear where his loyalty lies.

Tyson Fury has already picked his warrior

A few months ago, speaking to TNT Sports Boxing, former two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in on the much-discussed Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford super-fight of September 13 clash at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Acknowledging the size disparity between the two, Tyson Fury admitted that weight would likely be the deciding factor. While he gave Crawford a real shot at beating Canelo had they fought in a lower division years ago, his prediction for a bout at super-middleweight was clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Here we have Terence Crawford versus Alvarez. Very tough fight, different weight categories. What weight would this fight happen? I don’t know. At 168, I’m gonna say Canelo. At 140 I’m gonna say Crawford. So I’ll go with Canelo.” Tyson Fury’s logic follows a straightforward path: size matters.

Canelo Alvarez, a dominant force at 168 pounds, has no plans to cut weight for any opponent, and certainly not for Crawford. That stance aligns with Terence “Bud” Crawford’s own goal of pushing his limits by moving all the way up from 154 to challenge the Mexican champion. And, the 34-2 boxer’s call rests on the premise that Canelo’s physical advantage at super-middleweight would simply be too much for Crawford to overcome. With that said, do you agree with Tyson Fury’s take that at 168, it’s Canelo all day? And what are your thoughts on Tyson Fury choosing the trilogy with Usyk over a blockbuster clash with Anthony Joshua?