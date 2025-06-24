Tyson Fury Handed Title Shot Invitation Amid Return Rumors

WBC is loving handing out guaranteed title shots to retired fighters. Just months ago, they became the cornerstone for Manny Pacquiao‘s comeback, setting him up for a welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios. And now, President Mauricio Sulaiman has announced a lucrative deal for Tyson Fury as well.

The Gypsy King hanged up his gloves in January earlier this year, following two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Expectedly, his retirement left a gaping hole in the heavyweight division, with many fans believing that the Lancashire lad had unfinished business against Anthony Joshua. So, the comeback rumors started pretty soon, and with the WBC president throwing down another lucrative deal, maybe the fans can hope now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tyson Fury is reaping rewards for dark times

Recently, Sulaiman appeared on Action Network, laying down the offer for Tyson Fury. “If Tyson decides to come back to boxing, he always has a door open with the WBC,” he said. To make the offer more tempting, WBC is ready to offer him an immediate title shot, exactly like Manny Pacquiao.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRO BOXING FANS (@proboxingfans) Expand Post

“He will always be number one, so absolutely (we will give him a world title shot if he returns) because he is top of the top,” Sulaiman added. Given how 2024 turned out, Tyson Fury’s hunger for world domination does not look over. He challenged Usyk for the undisputed crown twice, but failed both times. So getting a title shot directly might exactly be the push he needs. Furthermore, Usyk will fight Daniel Dubois for the undisputed crown next month. Given the prideful nature of both boxers, they will never put only one title on the line. So, if The Gypsy King decides to return with WBC, he could swiftly re-enter the undisputed title race.

To be fair, getting a title shot directly might seem unfair to all the young stars. However, Sulaiman thinks differently, claiming that the Morecambe native deserves this opportunity. Why? Because “he carried boxing through the dark times of the pandemic and Tyson is the one who elevated the sport and he’s the one who got Saudi Arabia to look into boxing,” Sulaiman concluded.

While WBC’s offer sure is tempting, it seems like the 36-year-old has decided on his comeback opponent. A massive $200 million fight against one of his biggest rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

An old foe reappears

A clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been in the works since 2022. Coincidentally, back in 2022, the pair agreed to face each other for the WBC heavyweight title only in a fight worth $200 million. However, the talk fizzled out pretty soon.

Three years later, we are back at it with GB News exclusively revealing that the blockbuster will happen at Wembley Stadium. One source told GB News that, “Fury and Joshua is a case of when, not if,” with the pair verbally agreeing to the clash. Similar to Fury, AJ has not fought since suffering a KO defeat to Dubois last September and has been looking for an opponent since. For the duo, almost out of gas, there could not be a better fight.

According to the same sources, the reason why Tyson Fury’s recent training sessions have been because of Joshua. “Tyson has agreed to come out of retirement to face AJ, which is why he’s been working hard in the gym in recent months. Things should be made official in the coming weeks,” the source said, claiming an announcement is right around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This fight in the middle of Britain looks interesting, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves until we hear from the government. Both teams still have a lot of work to do before they can have this big fight.

Who do you think will be a better bout for Tyson Fury to come back to? An all-British fight against Joshua or the WBC title shot? Please tell us what you think in the comments.