Tyson Fury Issues Dire Warning to Daniel Dubois as Turki Alalshikh Confirms Comeback

34-2-1! That’s what everyone thought Tyson Fury’s record would look like for the rest of his life. After suffering two back-to-back losses to former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, ‘The Gypsy King’ announced his retirement from boxing. However, after months of speculation, there’s a twist in the story—one that might see Tyson Fury back in the ring.

Earlier today, GEA Chairman Turki Alalshikh announced on X, “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back.” There were speculations about Fury potentially squaring off against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, as a long-awaited fight between the duo hasn’t happened yet. However, Alalshikh seems to hint at a different opponent for the 36-year-old.

“I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh season in 2026. We have a rabbit to hunt,” Alalshikh added. It’s worth noting that Tyson Fury often referred to Oleksandr Usyk as the ‘rabbit’ in the buildup to their fights, which unfolded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury seems to have corroborated Alalshikh’s statement.

“Let’s see what 2026 brings,” Fury wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a picture shaking hands with Turki Alalshikh. In the meantime, though, Fury has issued a dire warning to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois. “If I did come back, hypothetically speaking, if I was to return and I was to box Daniel Dubois, I would box that motherf***er’s ears off,” he said in an interview with Seconds Out.

via Imago Official Weight-in Before Usyk Vs Dubois Boxing Fight Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois during the official weight-in before the boxing fight for the WBA, WBO, IBF, IBO belts between Oleksandr Usyk UKR vs Daniel Dubois GBR in Wroclaw, Poland, August 25, 2023. Wroclaw Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAndrzejxIwanczukx originalFilename: iwanczuk-official230825_npvSO.jpg

Dubois is scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk for an undisputed fight on July 19th at Wembley Stadium. If Dubois can overcome Usyk in the rematch, unlike the first time, a potential Dubois-Fury matchup isn’t out of the realm of possibility, especially after Fury’s rejuvenated comeback talk. Nonetheless, Fury also revealed how the fight would end.

“He wouldn’t land the glove on me. It’d be one-sided beatdown,” Fury continued. “But listen, I wish him luck in his fight against Usyk, but styles make fights… And his style and my style don’t gel. I would absolutely annihilate him.” Despite Fury’s threats of annihilation towards Dubois, there seems to be only one man Fury wants to dance with.

Tyson Fury seeks vengeance on Oleksandr Usyk on home soil

Last Wednesday, the Brit appeared in an interview while attending the International Boxing Association event in Istanbul, where he revealed his intentions to have a third go at the Ukrainian undefeated legend in the UK. “Who would I rather fight, right now? Usyk. Because I want my revenge in England,” Fury told reporters.

via Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED AT HOME WITH THE FURYS, Tyson Fury, Season 1, ep. 108, aired Aug. 16, 2023. photo: Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

‘The Gypsy King’ believed he didn’t get a fair shot at Usyk the last two times the duo locked horns in Saudi. However, in case that fight were to be out of reach, Fury had another opponent in mind. “That’s the one I want, but if I don’t get that, then it’d be [Anthony] Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen,” he added.

Fury predicted that a bout against Anthony Joshua would break records, selling out “100,000 at Wembley in an hour.” He also believes that the Joshua fight is possible in case he decides to come back to boxing. From the looks of things, Tyson Fury may return a fifth time from retirement for a big boxing match. While he might have issued a “hypothetical” threat to Daniel Dubois, it appears Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are his real targets. Which fight would you like to witness?