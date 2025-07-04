Tyson Fury Issues Outlandish Threat to Lure Oleksandr Usyk Into Trilogy Clash

Is anyone really surprised? After announcing what might be his fifth or sixth retirement from boxing in January, Tyson Fury has seemingly taken another U-Turn. This time, to issue a challenge to Oleksandr Usyk, the very man who forced him into taking retirement in the first place.

Fury and Usyk faced each other twice in 2024, with the Ukrainian coming out on top both times. The second loss was particularly severe, with ‘The Gypsy King’ promising to enjoy time with his family, far away from boxing. His reasoning? He was “robbed” of a sure win. Regardless, this time too, the fans were counting the days, and right on cue, it happened, ahead of Usyk’s highly anticipated rematch with Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley.

On Wednesday, Tyson Fury took to his social media, assuring the fans of a trilogy fight against the unified heavyweight champion. “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” while uploading a collage of himself and Usyk with ‘Trilogy’ written in bold. The Mancunian later made it clear that he wanted revenge on British soil for the alleged robberies.

However, after two clear wins for the Ukrainian, fans are not too keen on a third fight between the two. After all, what’s the point? So, in a desperate attempt to reignite the rivalry, the 36-year-old took to his Instagram with a wild new clip. In the video, the former WBC heavyweight champion can be seen holding up an adult doll with Usyk’s face slapped on it. “Ooh, I got myself a little Usyk. I am getting ready for when we fight in April, 26. In the meantime, he is gonna get f***d,” Fury explains while the people around him break out in laughter.

He doubled down on the outlandish threat with a caption that read, “Just getting ready for @usykaa fight but in the meanwhile ill be at it 🤣😜🤣🤣🤣😎#livinglife.” Well, at this point, no matter what the former WBC heavyweight champion does, it won’t create hype for a trilogy fight, given the first two had a decisive ending. Furthermore, with another blockbuster fight already there, it seems futile that ‘The Gypsy King’ is still chasing this one.

The perfect fight for Tyson Fury is this, no?

First of all, with all the influx of talent in the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury has lost his place at the top. Secondly, if he still wants to return, there is only one fight that makes sense for him. An all-British showdown against Anthony Joshua. Ultimately, no one wants to see Fury and Usyk lock horns for the third time when there are other challengers desperate to face the unified champion.

Matchroom head honcho Eddie Hearn was the first to give Tyson Fury the reality check. “He thinks he won those fights, [but] I don’t. I don’t think anyone’s interested in a third Usyk fight,” he remarked. Hearn believes that at this point, “The fight the country wants is AJ vs Fury.”

However, even he knows that once Tyson Fury has made up his mind, no one can change that. “Fury will do what Fury wants,” he concluded. Well, Hearn is not wrong. Even the reactions to The Gypsy King’s provocative video suggest that fans do not want the trilogy. So, despite what the 36-year-old believes, it will be better for him to pursue other plans, rather than being stuck in the past, chasing a win that not many are interested in seeing him chase. Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk III?