Tyson Fury Left Chasing Oleksandr Usyk Trilogy After Anthony Joshua Refuses In-Ring Faceoff

For Tyson Fury, a dominant win after 16 months away should have been the whole story. But with Anthony Joshua sitting ringside, the real fight was just beginning. After 12 rounds of dominant push, Fury managed to walk through Arslanbek Makhmudov with clear scorecards of 120-108, 120-108, and 119-109 in front of roughly 60,000 fans in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And after the big win, with Joshua right there watching him, the moment almost wrote itself—two British heavyweights, years of stalled negotiations, and now a live microphone. However, instead of a handshake or a quiet callout, it turned into a public challenge that seemingly went nowhere.

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“I want you, AJ, Anthony Joshua! Let’s give the fight fans what they want, the Battle of Britain,” Fury shouted from the ring after the fight, “And here’s my challenge. I challenge you, Anthony Joshua to fight me, the Gypsy King, next! Do you accept my challenge? Let him say yes or no. Let him say yes or no now. Come on, you big sh—house, are gonna fight or not?”

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That urgency tells you everything. Tyson Fury didn’t want this dragged out again. AJ, though, chose not to play along.

“Tyson, you’re a clout chaser. I’ve never had no problem getting in the ring with you,” AJ fired back from his ringside seat. “I punched you out when we were kids. And after watching you here tonight, I’ll punch you up again. With all due respect, tonight is your night. And you know I’ll sit across that ring from you in due time.

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“You ain’t gonna tell me what to do. I’ve been chasing you for the last 10 years. When you’re ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions, and I’ll have you in the ring when I’m ready. I’m the boss. You work for me. I’m the landlord. Remember that. I’m the landlord. You work for me.”

That exchange says a lot about where both fighters stand right now. Fury is coming off a dominant win after a long layoff, trying to capitalize on momentum. Joshua, on the other hand, is still rebuilding. His last loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024 for the IBF heavyweight title still lingers, and reports suggest he might want a tune-up fight before jumping into something as high-stakes as Fury.

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That’s where the frustration starts to show, as in a separate clip, Tyson Fury called him out again, but this time, he dragged in Oleksandr Usyk.

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“I think AJ’s a sh— house, and he should have said yes straight away, he needs to think about it, maybe he needs another 10 fights, or another 10 years,” Fury shared in a video on social media. “But f— him, it’s about the Gypsy King, come on! If it’s not him then somebody else, let’s go. Someone with a pair, where’s Usyk at?”

That was the same sentiment he echoed at the post-fight press conference, where he said, “I wanna fight Anthony Joshua. That’s it. Or if AJ don’t want it, then let’s get Usyk in the trilogy. But I need some f— fair play. You know?”

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After all, ‘The Gypsy King’ has history there too, with unfinished business from his two losses to Usyk from 2024, and a trilogy would still carry massive weight globally. It may not have the same domestic pull as a British showdown, but from a sporting perspective, it’s arguably just as big.

So where does that leave things? Right now, it’s a standoff, but Tyson Fury has made one thing clear. He’s done waiting. And his performance against Arslanbek Makhmudov showed a much sharper version of the boxer.

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Tyson Fury pulls out a vintage performance after a 16-month layoff

If this really was the final step before a potential clash with Anthony Joshua, then Fury made a statement without needing a knockout. Over 12 rounds, he leaned on what has always set him apart: his jab, movement, and control of distance. That combination helped him secure dominant scorecards, even though Makhmudov had moments, particularly with a few heavy right hands that landed clean.

The fight didn’t start easily. Makhmudov came forward aggressively, throwing wild shots and trying to disrupt Fury’s rhythm early. But once Fury settled, you could see the adjustment. By Round 2, he was already finding counters, and by the middle rounds, he had established control behind a steady jab.

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There were flashes from Makhmudov. A left hook in Round 4 and a couple of right hands in Round 7 kept things honest. But Fury’s response was consistent. He picked his shots better, landing clean counters, including a sharp left hook in Round 8 and a left uppercut in Round 9 that visibly wobbled his opponent. By the later rounds, he was in full control, even if the punches didn’t carry enough power to force a stoppage.

After 16 months away, Fury didn’t look rushed. His footwork held up across all 12 rounds, and his jab remained the key weapon. Fighters coming off long layoffs often struggle with timing, but Fury didn’t show much of that here.

There was also a personal layer. He walked out in tribute colors to the late Ricky Hatton, adding context to the moment. But once the bell rang, it was all business.

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And that’s the takeaway. This wasn’t just a win. It was a controlled, measured performance that put pressure on Anthony Joshua. Because now, the question shifts. If Fury looks ready, what exactly is AJ waiting for?