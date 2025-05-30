Tyson Fury Makes Big Announcement Just Days After Ending Anthony Joshua’s Hopes With Retirement Call

For years, boxing fans have longed to see British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua finally collide in the ring. But despite the hype, the mega-fight has never come to fruition. Now, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua appears ready to step back into the spotlight. However, his most anticipated opponent, former WBC champion Tyson Fury, seems uninterested in making the fight happen. Adding to the uncertainty, Tyson Fury recently made headlines.

Not for a fight announcement, but for a product launch. Taking to Instagram just hours ago, Fury teased a “big announcement” with a siren emoji, only to reveal the debut of his new sports nutrition line, FUROCITY by Tyson Fury. The products are now available in Iceland Foods, Morrisons, and WHSmith.

In a recent video, Tyson Fury introduced his latest venture, saying, “Hi, Tyson Fury here. It’s officially arrived. My own pre-workout shot… This will blow your f—— head straight off. Tropical Rampage. I think it’s the strongest one on the market outdoing all my competitors. This is the stuff…”

He also hyped up his new protein bar: “And on the same thing, we have what I would say is the best protein bar in the world. The choco orange Furocity protein bar. I outclasses myself as a protein bar freak. I’ve tasted literally every protein bar I think that’s available around the world. And I would go as far as to say, this is the best protein bar in the world. Check it out where you can get it is in shops near you.”

Meanwhile, a recent update from ‘NoSmokeBoxing’ revealed that negotiations are reportedly underway between Anthony Joshua and Riyadh Season for a potential three-fight deal. But for Tyson Fury, ‘Furocity’ is clearly the focus. The message is clear: Tyson Fury isn’t planning a comeback anytime soon. Moreover, the deal requiring Anthony Joshua to fight in Saudi Arabia still seems to be in its negotiation phase. What makes it even more intriguing is that two of the potential three fights could be against Tyson Fury himself. The third bout might feature a rematch with Dillian Whyte or a showdown with Jared Anderson.

However, given Fury’s recent activity and lack of fight-related news, it’s safe to say that Anthony Joshua and his fans might have to forget about a Tyson Fury showdown, for now. The likelihood of Fury stepping back into the ring anytime soon looks increasingly slim. So, why the hesitation from Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury silences rumors with unshakable retirement declaration

A few days ago, Tyson Fury shared photos on Instagram from his time in Monaco, captioning the post, “Could get used to this…😎,” seemingly confirming what boxing insiders like Bob Arum have long suspected. Financially secure and having already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights across all weight classes, the Manchester native was in Monaco to attend the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix with his wife, Paris Fury.

During his trip, Tyson Fury was spotted partying with some surprising company. He shared Instagram stories featuring rapper 50 Cent and his longtime rival-turned-frenemy, Zimbabwean boxer Derek Chisora. At a European club, The Gypsy King filmed 50 Cent’s entrance as a performer while he danced behind the rapper.

Before this, the 36-year-old had already addressed swirling rumors about a potential comeback. Posting a reel featuring a serene lake view from his balcony, Tyson Fury questioned, “I hear a lot of talk about the Gypsy King returning to boxing. And I ask the question for this one. For what? What would I return for? More boxing bouts?” He acknowledged feeling “wronged” in his loss to Oleksandr Usyk but insisted the fight was fair and that his chapter in the sport is now closed.

Though fans have speculated about a return after seeing videos of Fury working the punching bag, with captions like “is there anything better than working?” he has been clear multiple times that he won’t be coming back to face Anthony Joshua, despite Joshua’s calls for the fight. It seems Tyson Fury is firmly focused on life beyond the ring, prioritizing family and other ventures. So, the question is: do you want to see Tyson Fury make a return? Or do you believe his 16 years in boxing have been enough?