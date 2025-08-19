Tyson Fury Publicly Embarrasses His Own Brother, Picks Jake Paul to Beat ‘AJ’ in Mike Tyson Comparison

Last year in November, Jake Paul really changed the game! He landed the biggest fight of his career against legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson, who was 58 at the time. He didn’t just win the fight—he proved to the boxing world that fighting him is a guaranteed way of making big money. Since then, he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and sparked serious conversations for a fight against Anthony Joshua.

Backed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the potential of making millions in the process, both parties look ready to make the fight a reality. Amidst all this, Tyson Fury shared his prediction for the fight, noting, “I just think Jake Paul would knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and Jake Paul is on the rise.” However, the Fury family doesn’t seem to be on the same page, as Tyson’s younger brother, Tommy Fury, recently shared his thoughts on the fight.

“If I can beat Jake Paul, excuse my French, what the f— is Anthony Joshua gonna do to Jake Paul?” Fury warned Paul for his decision to fight a former unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist during an interview with The Stomping Ground. “I think my dad said ‘AJ could beat [Paul] with his p—k’ and I completely will back that up.” Tommy went as far as to suggest that Joshua would beat Paul even if the Brit had one of his hands broken. “To be quite honest with you, and as a safety aspect, there’s no way that fight can go ahead.”

The Stomping Ground shared a clip of Fury’s interview on Instagram, where Tyson Fury ended up embarrassing his little brother through a comment. Responding to Tommy’s statement about the fight, Tyson Fury presented an opposing view on the matter, roping in Mike Tyson and his fight against Jake Paul. “Come on, guys, [Jake Paul] beat the legend [Mike Tyson], he would destroy ‘AJ,’” Tyson Fury wrote confidently. “Wake up, ffs, don’t hate the player, hate the game!”

He further highlighted Joshua’s crushing defeat (5th round knockout) at the hands of Daniel Dubois late last year in Wembley to get his point across. “Come on, AJ got KO’d by Dubois, and he [is] no Mike Tyson. Nuff said,” Fury concluded, ignoring Tyson’s age during the Paul fight. Regardless, it’s not just ‘The Gypsy King’ who thinks Paul will shock the world.

The man who beat Anthony Joshua shares his prediction for the Jake Paul fight

In 2019, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world after beating Joshua to become a heavyweight champion. Although Joshua avenged his loss, Ruiz Jr. thinks Paul can beat his former foe. “[Anthony Joshua] can’t take hits [anymore], but he’s still a dangerous fighter. He’s a heavyweight,” Ruiz told FightHype.

via Imago US Andy Ruiz Jr. and British Anthony Joshua pictured during the fight between British Anthony Joshua and American Andy Ruiz Jr., Saturday 01 June 2019, in New York City, United States of America, for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. DIRKxWAEM PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY x05596660x

Drawing on his own experience of handing Joshua his first professional defeat, Ruiz suggested Paul may be better suited for the clash than other rumored names like Andre Ward. “I don’t know about Andre Ward fighting Anthony Joshua. I think that’s a hard fight. Jake Paul, I think that’s actually a little better. Shout out to Jake Paul, no one is doing it like him,” Ruiz Jr. said.

That said, Jake Paul seems to be piling up support for his win as the potential fight becomes more and more real. As ludicrous as an influencer beating a former champion sounds, Paul has proven he is full of surprises. Do you agree? Or do you think Paul will get destroyed?