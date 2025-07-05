Tyson Fury Reveals His True Feelings for Usyk vs. Dubois Rematch in Honest Confession

It’s natural for fighters to hold a grudge against the opponent who handed them their first career loss. But in Tyson Fury’s case, that same man, Oleksandr Usyk, also dealt him a second defeat, prompting Fury to announce another retirement from boxing this past January. As expected, it didn’t last. Fueled by a thirst for revenge, Tyson Fury has returned once again, determined to complete a trilogy with Usyk. But when has boxing ever been free of drama?

For the trilogy to happen, though, Oleksandr Usyk needs to be willing to fight twice a year, something he apparently is, given Fury’s recent public declaration: “April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium 🏟️ The trilogy!” That statement came just days before Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in their July 19 rematch at Wembley. Regardless of that outcome, the Ukrainian southpaw seems destined to meet The Gypsy King again. As for what Tyson Fury thinks about Usyk vs. Dubois? He’s made it clear, he’s not here to play nice.

A new update surfaced just hours ago when @ushatayka_tm on Instagram shared a video of Tyson Fury answering questions from Ushatayka correspondent Nikita Gorshenin while on the move. When asked if he’d buy the pay-per-view to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, Fury bluntly replied, “No.” Caught off guard, the reporter followed up: “Is it expensive or are you just not interested?” Fury quipped, “Expensive,” before bursting into laughter and adding, “Can’t afford it.”

Priced at £24.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and $19.99 in other regions, the PPV certainly isn’t out of Fury’s financial reach. In fact, it’s laughable to think so. Just two days ago, football finance expert Kieran Maguire shared an abridged financial report for Tyson Fury Limited, dated September 30, 2024. It revealed a massive increase in Fury’s cash reserves, with his current assets rising from £114.9 million in 2023 to over £186 million in 2024, a jump of £71 million, or nearly 62%. That puts Fury’s assets at over $250 million USD, and with the lucrative backing of Riyadh Season for his 2026 return, his fortune is expected to soar even higher.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois has a bit of shared history with Fury, though the two have never fought. Dubois had previously played spoiler by defeating Anthony Joshua, who was slated to face Fury at the time. Now, if the more seasoned and stronger Dubois manages to hand Usyk his first professional loss on July 19, it could throw a wrench in Fury’s trilogy plans. That’s why it seems The Gypsy King might have a backup plan quietly tucked up his sleeve.

Daniel Dubois reacts to Tyson Fury’s grand scheme

In his bid to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, London’s Daniel Dubois is preparing to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for his trio of championship belts. If the 27-year-old pulls off the upset, Tyson Fury may be forced to redirect his focus from a Usyk trilogy to a showdown with Dubois instead. So, during a recent appearance at an IBA event, Tyson Fury didn’t mince words when asked about the IBF heavyweight champion, whose resurgence over the past two years has been nothing short of impressive. “I would box that motherf–ker’s ears off,” Fury responded. But Dubois isn’t rattled and looks ready for whatever comes next.

In the lead-up to the high-stakes clash at Wembley on July 19, Dubois sat down with Marcus Hayes of Fight Hub TV, and talk of Fury’s rumored return quickly took center stage. Hayes asked, “There’s been some breaking news in the last 48 hours in the fight game. Tyson Fury is kind of looking to crash your party a little bit. He announces that he’s going to be having a trilogy sometime next year with Alexander Usyk, kind of making plans over what you’ve got going on on the 19th. What’s your reaction to that?”

Dubois didn’t seem surprised. “Yeah, he’s going to talk some sh-t. He’s going to come back,” he said with a shrug. Still, he acknowledged that Fury’s return would only boost attention around the heavyweight division. “If he’s going to come back, he’s going to have to face me and all the belts,” he added. For now, though, Dubois is locked in on Usyk. His mission is clear: “Stamping my authority on this division in this era of boxing.” With that kind of mindset, is Dubois on the verge of making history by handing Usyk his first pro defeat? And what do you make of Tyson Fury’s plan for Daniel Dubois?