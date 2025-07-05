Tyson Fury’s Comeback Mocked by Former Champion with Blunt Oleksandr Usyk Reminder

There was a time when the self-proclaimed Gypsy King would waltz into press conferences, belts in hand, laughing in the face of doubt. Tyson Fury wasn’t just undefeated—he was untouchable. But in the unforgiving world of heavyweight boxing, even legends bleed, and in Fury’s case, the wounds seem as emotional as they are professional. After back-to-back losses to the Ukrainian maestro Oleksandr Usyk, the Manchester-born pugilist has been sounding more like a man on a mission to rewrite the script than someone who accepts the plot.

Ever since the May 2024 showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—an electrifying night billed as Ring of Fire—Fury has been vocal about judging, fairness, and second chances. From calling the decision a robbery to suggesting a conspiracy, the British heavyweight hasn’t minced words about how he felt the scorecards went. However, that narrative didn’t sit well with a certain former champion known for his own no-nonsense approach inside—and outside—the ring.

Enter Carl Froch. The retired super-middleweight champion, often referred to as The Cobra, has never been one to pull punches—even with his words. And true to form, he aimed straight for the chin of Fury’s complaints. Speaking via his YouTube channel, Froch didn’t just disagree with Fury—he tore into him. “I’ve just been reading about him b****** and moaning about losing to Oleksandr Usyk talking about he wants a ‘fair shake.’”

Carl Froch’s verbal uppercut hits harder than Fury’s jab

But that was just the jab—what followed was a barrage. “He was lucky to not get chinned in the first fight, the referee basically jumped in and saved him. Then he gets the rematch, tries again fails again, no shame in losing to a guy like Usyk, he’s one of the best to do it. But don’t come out now, when you’re retired and say ‘oh I just want a fair go, I want fair judging, to get a fair result.’ You got a fair shake, the judges ruled the correct decision, not once, but twice, you got beat fair and square.”

Froch didn’t stop there. He kept the pressure on, saying, “You’re good, but you’re not as good as you think you are. You had a foot reach and height advantage, loads of weight, you got beat by the smaller man, he’s [Usyk] a cruiserweight really.” He also praised the Ukrainian tactician’s sheer dominance across divisions: “He stepped up to cruiserweight and he’s cleaned up, he’s done AJ [Anthony Joshua] twice, he’s done Dubois, probably going to do Dubois again and he’s done you twice. And he’ll do you for a third time.”

And for the final blow—one that stung more than any left hook—Froch concluded: “You should be magnanimous in defeat. You do the sport no favours by moaning about judges wanting to get a fair crack of the whip. You got f***** done, get over it and move on.”

While Froch was busy landing verbal haymakers, behind the scenes, a different kind of heavyweight storm was quietly brewing—one that could finally deliver the most anticipated showdown in British boxing history.

Eddie Hearn hints at AJ vs Fury with Turki Alalshikh pulling the strings

In a recent chat with IFL TV, the Eddie Hearn gave fans a peek behind the curtain. Just hours after a Matchroom 5K charity event, Hearn described a scene straight out of rockstar territory—Joshua mobbed at Wimbledon. “AJ must’ve had about 4,000 photos yesterday. He didn’t turn one down… it takes like an hour to walk 50 yards with him,” he said, highlighting both the public’s obsession and the boxer’s calm composure. Despite the frenzy, AJ’s response to the ever-persistent Fury questions was telling: “Look, I’ve given up trying to understand him years ago. I’m just doing my own thing.” Quiet confidence, as always.

But while Joshua keeps his head down, Hearn had no trouble calling Fury out. The British promoter told IFL TV, “Fury was never going to come out and go, ‘I want AJ,’ because he doesn’t want to conform… he’s rebellious.” Instead, Fury keeps pivoting back to Oleksandr Usyk—a man, Hearn was quick to remind us, “He got beat by… twice.”

The most intriguing twist, however, came courtesy of BoxingScene’s Instagram page, where Hearn dropped a name that could change everything: Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi advisor, already hailed for orchestrating Fury vs Usyk, might just be the wildcard fans have been praying for. “They want them both to have a comeback fight. And then, in my opinion, Turki’s going to move straight forward and make AJ-Fury,” Hearn revealed. If that’s the plan, the waiting may finally be over—and boxing’s greatest “what if” could become a reality.