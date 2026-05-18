Tyson Fury’s Daughter’s Wedding Crashed by Police to Make an Arrest

Just as Tyson Fury and his family were celebrating a special day in their daughter’s life, police crashed the show. 16-year-old Venezuela Fury was getting hitched to 18-year-old amateur boxer, Noah Price, at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man. And according to a new report from GB News, police rushed the nuptials to make an arrest.

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The outlet confirmed that four police cars arrived at the venue on Saturday at 9:30 pm. It was mere hours before the couple tied the knot, and a guest at the wedding was photographed being searched by police at the hotel. From there, the man was put in a police van, as a police officer was seen holding a transparent bag of evidence with cash and a mobile phone.

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Despite the sudden arrest, it remains unclear why police had been called to the venue. The hotel’s duty manager has refused to make a comment on the matter, but The Isle of Man Constabulary later confirmed that they had been called to the scene.

“The Isle of Man Constabulary can confirm that officers were called to attend The Comis Hotel, Santon, on the evening of Saturday, May 16, 2026,” a spokesman said. “A man was arrested, and enquiries remain ongoing. We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.”

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Imago Bilder des Tages – SPORT Tyson Fury bei der Pressekonferenz Fury vs. Klitschko II in der Mall der Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. Köln, 28.04.2016 Foto:xC.xHardtx/xFuturexImage Images the Day Sports Tyson Fury at the Press conference Fury vs Klitschko II in the Mall the Media Group RTL Germany Cologne 28 04 2016 Photo XC xHardtx xFuturexImage

This incident, however, didn’t prevent the wedding from moving forward. The wedding was attended by Venezuela’s mom, Paris Fury, and her sisters, eight-year-old Valencia, and four-year-old Athena. One man was missing, though—Tommy Fury. According to reports, the undefeated boxer is deep in training for his June fight against Eddie Hall.

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The couple got engaged on Venezuela’s 16th birthday in September last year. And there was some backlash due to the couple’s young age. So, the wedding was held at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man, where the minimum age of consent to marry is 16 with a parent’s permission. And her mother, Paris Fury, has even defended the decision.

Paris Fury uses her own example to justify her daughter’s marriage at 16

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury have been together since their mid-teens and married in a traditional ceremony in her hometown of Doncaster. They married earlier than most people and have also renewed their vows twice since then. So, in April, Paris explained that their example proved their decision to let their daughter tie the knot was the right one.

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“Venezuela was 16 when she got engaged, I was 17 when I got engaged,” Paris told Metro UK. “[Tyson and I] have been together for 20 years, and we couldn’t be any happier. Our life is great, so all I can do is hope it’s the same for her. As for people’s opinions, there’s always going to be an opinion. I don’t understand it. I don’t get it.

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Paris and Tyson share seven children together. And from the outside, their marriage appears rock solid.

“I’m sorry, but I didn’t realize she was going to end her life? I don’t get it. She’s getting married, they have plans to travel the world, do different things together, he’s doing boxing, Venezuela is doing her social media work… We don’t see the problem. If she’s happy, he’s happy, we’re happy. I don’t understand it at all.”

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Despite some unforeseen incidents, it appears Venezuela Fury’s wedding with Noah Price unfolded without any problems. But why do you think the arrest was made?