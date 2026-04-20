Tyson Fury’s Ex-Advisor, Suspected Crime Boss Arrested in Dubai

Boxing in the early 1900s was deeply entangled with organized crime. As governments around the world intensified crackdowns, many believed that the era had come to an end. But the reality appears far more complicated. Even in modern boxing, the Kinahan organized crime group has allegedly maintained significant influence within the sport.

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Now, according to recent reports, Daniel Kinahan—co-founder of MTK Global boxing promotion, Tyson Fury’s ex-advisor, and the alleged leader of Ireland’s Kinahan cartel—has been arrested in Dubai. The investigation into the cartel had been ongoing for years, but in early 2025, a bilateral extradition agreement between Ireland and the UAE came into force.

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But it wasn’t until earlier this month that Irish authorities secured an arrest warrant from the High Court in Dublin for Daniel Kinahan in relation to alleged serious organized crime offences. The warrant was sent to the Dubai police under the bilateral extradition agreement. So, the country issues its own arrest warrant based on the Irish judicial file.

This leads to Wednesday, when the Dubai Police arrest an “Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organized crime network.” Although they didn’t identify Kinahan, Ireland’s national broadcast media, RTE, confirmed the man was indeed Kinahan. The alleged crime boss had originally moved to Dubai after a shooting incident in Dublin.

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The Kinahan cartel and its long-running feud with the Hutch gang have been linked to at least 18 killings in Dublin since 2015. The violence escalated dramatically in 2016, when David Byrne was shot dead during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel. Authorities believe Daniel Kinahan was the intended target of that attack.

In the aftermath of the incident, Kinahan fled Ireland and relocated to Dubai, where he lived for several years before his reported arrest.

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Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 12904393d Tyson Fury during weigh in Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte, WBC Heavyweight Championship, Weigh In, Boxing, BOXPARK Wembley, London, UK – 22 Apr 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xDavexShopland/Shutterstockx 12904393d

According to reports, Kinahan was Tyson Fury’s advisor, and the former WBC heavyweight champion even signed with MTK Global on Kinahan’s advice. They were collaborating to make the mega fight with Anthony Joshua, but it never actually ended up happening. But Fury wasn’t the only fighter linked to the alleged Irish cartel leader.

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In December 2017, former UFC fighter Darren Till signed with MTK, marking the company’s entry into MMA. Till publicly defended Kinahan as a “pal” and “good friend,” praised him for giving “more valuable advice as a friend” than anyone in a professional capacity, posted photos with him, and even referenced Kinahan’s input on fights.

In any case, Kinahan is held in custody in Dubai, awaiting extradition proceedings to Ireland that could take several months due to legal processes. When he does arrive in Ireland, Kinahan faces charges related to serious organized crime. And if convicted, he could receive a lengthy sentence, potentially life imprisonment in some scenarios.

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While Kinahan is in custody, the police have issued a chilling warning.

Daniel Kinahan’s arrest is not the end

Since the arrest in Dubai, authorities have made it clear that the crackdown surrounding Daniel Kinahan is not finished. In fact, Kinahan’s family members aren’t safe either. According to reports, the investigation is ongoing in order to capture key figures that are believed to be central to the cartel. And that includes Kinahan’s brother Christopher Kinahan Jr., and father Christy Kinahan Sr.

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“The objective is to dismantle an organisation that has caused so much misery in Ireland,” one senior official stressed the broader mission.

“Different layers of the Kinahan organisation have all been dismantled over the past ten years,” one investigator explained. “The hit teams have been convicted, the drug distribution networks have been dismantled, money laundering structures crushed, key figures are in prison, and now the overall leader has been arrested.

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“But there are still people out there who are part of Daniel Kinahan’s inner circle. The ultimate objective is to completely dismantle a criminal organisation that caused so much misery in Ireland.”

It appears that the days for the alleged Kinahan cartel members are numbered. While the extradition process moves forward, Tyson Fury and Darren Till have yet to make public statements.