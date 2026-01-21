Tyson Fury’s Manager Hints at Next Opponent as He Confirms Boxing Return Timeline

When Tyson Fury announced his retirement, many were sceptical. After all, it wasn’t his first attempt. Earlier this month, ‘The Gypsy King’ proved those doubters right by confirming his return. The former heavyweight champion is now expected to take a tune-up fight before setting his sights on one of the division’s bigger names.

So who will Fury target next? The English heavyweight’s manager, Spencer Brown, recently appeared in a revealing interview with Sky Sports, where he shed light on three or four potential opponents being considered for Tyson Fury’s comeback. And among them, one name stood out above the rest: Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Tyson Fury is in Thailand, preparing for a comeback

“I’d say that he’s in the top three or four, yeah. Most definitely,” Brown said when asked about Arslanbek Makhmudov. However, that isn’t the end of the list of names Fury’s team is considering for his return, as Brown added that they are looking at six different fighters. “But yeah, he would be in the top.” Yet, Brown highlighted that it’s not his job to confirm that.

“Everybody’s working very hard to get this fight underway. So that wouldn’t be my position to actually announce that. But yes, all I can confirm to you is, he is one of the three or four we’re looking at very closely,” Brown added. Later in the interview, when Brown was asked whether he thinks Fury still has what it takes to be a world champion, he seemed optimistic.

“Most definitely,” Brown said during the interview. “I speak to Tyson daily, he’s really enjoying boxing again… He’s in Thailand, very hot, 50 degrees.” Although Fury hasn’t started sparring yet, Brown claims a return to fight camp suits the former champion. “He’s really looking forward to coming back,” Brown concluded.

Fury hasn’t fought since his December 2024 rematch loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Arslanbek Makhmudov appeared in the ring in October last year when he defeated David Allen via unanimous decision. Like Fury, the Russian native has two losses in his professional record, and would make for the perfect opponent for Fury to bounce back.

Regardless, whether Fury has what it takes to become a world champion is yet to be seen. However, he has the opportunity to do so immediately.

Fabio Wardley calls out Fury for a title fight

Fabio Wardley has issued a clear challenge to Tyson Fury. Speaking to iFL TV, the WBO champion made it clear he is ready and willing. “If he wants it, I’m in,” Wardley said. “For me, if that fight isn’t my next fight, it’s not because of me. If you want it, it’s there.”

Wardley also questioned the value of a warm-up bout for Fury. “I don’t think at his age… him prancing around with someone to knock them over after 10 rounds is going to do him many favours,” he added. Wardley has enjoyed a strong 2025, stopping Justis Huni and Joseph Parker before being elevated to full champion when Usyk vacated the belt.

From the looks of things, Tyson Fury is heading for a title fight. Although when it happens is yet to be seen. And if Fury can get his hands on the WBO strap, a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk could be on the horizon. Do you agree?