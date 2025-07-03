Tyson Fury’s Shock Comeback Announcement Excoriated by Boxing World

The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind. Tyson Fury not only dismissed any immediate plans for a comeback, citing the need to prioritize his health, but also crushed hopes of ever facing Anthony Joshua in the ring. “I am retired, and he is at the end of his career,” Fury declared some 24 hours ago. Yet, he later hinted that a lucrative deal could tempt him back, saying he’d “100%” fight Joshua if the money was right. That should’ve been good news for fans, but instead, Tyson Fury found himself under fire for what he said next.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tyson Fury admitted the competitive fire still burns in him. “If I was going to come back, I’d come back for Usyk, but I want a fair result in England,” said the former WBC heavyweight champion, referencing their controversial rematch last December. Fury remains adamant that he won the fight, venting his frustration with the judges: “My last fight was a clear f—ing victory for The Gypsy King. Anybody in boxing can see that. A complete load of dogsh-t.” Just then, out of the blue, Saudi boxing powerbroker His Excellency Turki Alalshikh appeared to step in with a surprise announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking to X on Wednesday, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Fury and made a bold announcement: “The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back!!! I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … 🥊 We have a rabbit to hunt! 🐰🐇.” For those unfamiliar, “rabbit” is Fury’s nickname for Oleksandr Usyk, a jab at the Ukrainian’s noticeable front tooth gap, while Usyk, in return, calls Fury “Greedy Belly.”

With both fighters publicly expressing interest in a trilogy, it seems the third chapter in their rivalry is on the horizon. But before that, all eyes turn to July 19, when Usyk defends his undisputed crown against Daniel Dubois in a high-stakes rematch at Wembley Stadium. Their first bout in 2023 ended in a victory for Usyk, but many believe Dubois has since evolved, adding more power, experience, and discipline to his game. For now, fans must wait and see whether the British challenger can finally turn the tables on the 38-year-old Ukrainian.

Still, as skilled and technical as Usyk is, he’s unlikely to let Dubois off easy. But once that battle is settled, Alalshikh’s update suggests Fury and Usyk will finally settle their own unfinished business in 2026. While that’s a blockbuster in the making, it’s not exactly the fight fans are craving right now.

AD

From roars to boos: Tyson Fury’s return falls flat

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I promise you NOBODY wants to see Usyk beat Fury a third time. Just make the AJ fight,” one user wrote, echoing a sentiment shared across social media. Fury and Joshua were originally set to clash in August 2021 in Saudi Arabia for the undisputed heavyweight crown. Fast forward to four years later, and the all-British blockbuster still hasn’t happened yet. And fans have grown increasingly vocal about wanting that showdown instead. Another blunt comment read: “We do not want to see him, Turki. We don’t believe in his abilities or professionalism as an elite boxer.”

After suffering back-to-back defeats to the same opponent, Tyson Fury announced his retirement in January, his fifth or sixth “final” exit from the sport. This time, however, public patience appears to have truly worn thin. While Tyson Fury maintains he was “robbed” in the rematch, fans aren’t buying it. “Literally nobody cares. And don’t even think about making Usyk Fury 3. We’re done with this clowns excuses and antics,” one comment read. Meanwhile, another piled on: “No one cares. He’s been beaten twice. Is this just carry on till the judges give him a decision?”

Comments ranged from dismay to outright mockery. “This is unfortunate news,” one person wrote, while another added, “I don’t agree with this fight no one wants to see it again he CAN’T beat him.” With The Gypsy King sitting out the entire 2025 season, concerns about ring rust are valid, especially for a fighter who’s looked vulnerable lately. And if Oleksandr Usyk beats Daniel Dubois again on July 19, the Ukrainian will be riding a new wave. But if Usyk were to lose, that bottled-up rage, combined with his desire to settle the trilogy, could make him even more dangerous.

Ultimately, fans feel this matchup has lost its luster. One brutally honest comment summed it up: “We don’t want to watch Greedy Belly anymore.” Even Bob Arum once claimed Tyson Fury would never return, having earned enough to live comfortably for life. Yet, here he is, talking comebacks once again. While the stage may be set for Fury vs. Usyk III in 2026, the audience isn’t exactly cheering. And now, the real question is: if this trilogy happens, can Tyson Fury finally overcome Oleksandr Usyk? Or will it be another humbling night for the Gypsy King?