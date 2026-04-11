All About Tyson Fury’s Wife Paris: Relationship, Kids, Miscarriage, and More

Tyson Fury may be the one stepping into the ring tonight, but the weight of the moment is shared by those closest to him—especially his doting wife, Paris Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion is set to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the bout streaming live on Netflix.

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In the lead-up to the fight, attention has also turned to Fury’s relationship with his wife. The couple has been together for over 17 years, and Paris Fury has been in the spotlight beside her husband for the entirety of his boxing career. So, before the fight gets underway tonight, here’s everything you need to know about the couple and their loving marriage.

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How did Tyson Fury and Paris Fury meet?

The childhood sweethearts met each other as teenagers at a wedding of mutual friends in 2005. However, they did not start dating till next year, after Paris’s 16th birthday. Paris later revealed that even though she liked Fury from the start, the 6’9” boxing prospect had to ask her out many times before she eventually said yes. For her, it was a big deal as “he would be my 1st boyfriend.”

During the initial days of the relationship itself, Fury confessed to his parents that he was going to marry Paris. The prediction came true as the pair tied the knot just two years later in November 2008. Since then, the couple has been together through every trial and tribulation, and Tyson is grateful for it.

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However, a major roadblock came when Tyson Fury did not qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. As the boxer was now free during the summer, he wanted to postpone the wedding by a few months. This completely hindered Paris’ calendar as she later mentioned in her memoir that she was on the verge of calling off the wedding.

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After a huge debate and fight where Paris even confronted ‘The Gypsy King’ to end the relationship, the pair reconciled. When all things were said and done, the pair got married on the initial set date of November 21, 2008, in Doncaster, England.

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“My biggest mentor in my career is probably me wife,” Fury said in an interview with Overlap.

However, Paris is not only Fury’s life partner and mentor, guiding him through life, but she is also an author herself and has a promising career going on for her.

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What does Paris Fury do? Age, net worth, and more

Paris’ first book was her memoir, ‘Love and Fury: The Magic and Mayhem of Life with Tyson’, published in October 2021. The memoir dives into her early life, starting a family with her husband. The Fury household also has a reality show, ‘At Home With the Furys’ on Netflix.

The show goes deep into the lesser-known side of Furys. Paris believes that the show portrayed their real family. After evaluating her sponsorships, her book launches, and the Netflix show, MTC has her net worth estimated at $4 million.

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In May 2023, she announced that she would release her second book, “How Does She Do It? The Kids, Tyson & Me.” The book hit the shelves in September 2023 and goes deep into how she manages her life with seven kids around.

It is a hectic job, but for the pair, their kids are everything, and they adore the chaotic family time.

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All about Tyson and Paris Fury’s kids

Paris comes from a traditional family and has continued her tradition of a large family. The couple currently has 7 children: Valencia Amber, Venezuela Amber, Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena, and Rico.

The couple started their family in 2009 with their first daughter, Venezuela. The oldest child has often described her father as “very strict,” but she gets along with him “quite well.” She is also close to her mother and is in a typical mother-daughter relationship, as described by Paris.

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Tyson Fury has already started training his three sons in boxing and challenges them daily as their father. While the 37-year-old is training all three of them, only their youngest son, Prince Adonis Amaziah, has an interest in the sport.

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A few years ago, Fury posted a hilarious video where Adonis claimed that he wanted to be like Deontay Wilder rather than his father. The couple’s fourth child, Valencia, was born on December 4, 2017, and is adored by her parents.

Athena, born in August 2021, was put in neonatal intensive care and was on a ventilator for a while. Thankfully, she was okay, and the couple could not be more grateful. Tyson Fury and Paris welcomed their seventh and youngest child on March 23, 2023.

In the Netflix documentary, ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed a fun fact regarding their children’s names. The boxer revealed that all his sons are called Prince, because “I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.” Furthermore, they named all of their daughters after cities, just like their mother. The pair has expressed their desire to have up to 10 kids.

The unfortunate miscarriage of Paris Fury

During the press conference for his match against Oleksandr Usyk on December 21, 2024, Tyson Fury opened up about the tragic miscarriage that her wife went through. A visibly morbid Fury revealed that Paris had gone through a miscarriage a day before his first fight against Usyk in May 2024.

Fury further revealed that even though Paris was going through such a tragedy, she did not inform Fury so as not to affect his mental health. The couple has been open about their miscarriages in the past. In 2014, Paris gave birth to a stillborn while she was pregnant with her third child, leading to Fury’s fight cancelation against Alexander Ustinov.

In 2018, right before Tyson Fury’s comeback, she suffered another miscarriage six months into her pregnancy. She once again chose to hide it from her husband so as not to affect her husband’s comeback.

She is a warrior who has always put her husband’s career and his well-being at the top. Once again, for the boxer’s rematch against Usyk, she accepted another sacrifice, just so her husband could exact his revenge.

What do you think about the sacrifices Tyson Fury and Paris Fury have made? Do you think it will all be worth it in the end? Let us know your thoughts down below.