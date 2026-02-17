Tyson Fury Slammed by Father in Furious Rant as Boxing Comeback Strains Family Ties

Tyson Fury is gearing up to risk everything in his latest comeback. The former heavyweight champion announced his fifth retirement in December 2024 after losing back-to-back matches to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. However, like his previous retirements, he ended the break quickly. Now, nearly a year later, Fury will return in April to face Russian knockout specialist Arslanbek Makhmudov. Despite his decision, his family has already voiced strong concerns.

For the upcoming bout, Saudi boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh, in collaboration with The Ring magazine, will promote the showdown. The fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and Netflix will stream it live on April 11. At the same time, Tyson Fury is aiming to secure another marquee win, even though he has reportedly started training without a coach or nutritionist. However, his father has already openly criticized the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyson Fury faces criticism from father during comeback controversy

“‘I don’t think he listens to me because of the people around him,” John Fury told the Daily Mail. “I just think there have been that many people in his ear about me, his father, this, that and the other,’ he said. ‘People sort of disrespecting me. If you get told enough times, ‘your father’s this, your father’s that,’ you start believing it.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

John Fury has coached and supported Tyson since the start of his career. Over time, however, their relationship has grown strained. Now, John feels Tyson and his inner circle have sidelined him. Nevertheless, he does not oppose his son’s comeback; instead, he wants Tyson to enter the ring in the right shape.

“‘I want to see him coming in against this man with a pair of shoulders, big, solid, muscled up for him,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to see a thin, fat guy who’s done a bit of skipping and some bag work,'” Fury added.



ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

‘The Gypsy King’ has strained relationships not only with his father but also with his wife, Paris. Earlier this month, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that his wife, father, and brothers had all cut him off.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad stopped speaking to me for a while. My brothers stopped speaking to me, even Paris. Everybody cut me off,” Tyson Fury told the Daily Mail.

Tyson Fury’s family continues to worry about his health. His recent fights against top opponents like Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk have taken a heavy toll on his body. Even though he has achieved everything in boxing, his family wants him to retire peacefully and focus on them. However, a recent tragic incident in the boxing world has motivated him to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

What triggered Tyson Fury’s comeback in the ring

Tyson Fury always finds a reason to return, and this time is no different. The 37-year-old has gained immense experience and now views life from a new perspective. Because of this perspective, he decided to end his retirement for the fifth time after the tragic accident involving former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, which took the lives of Joshua’s teammates and friends in Nigeria during a family visit at Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Joshua survived, the incident left a lasting mark on his mind and, naturally, on his countryman and rival, Tyson Fury. Recently, ‘The Gypsy’ King explained how the event influenced his decision to come out of retirement.

“Tomorrow might not ever come,” he said. “The biggest turning point in this comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua. I was on holiday in Thailand with my family for Christmas, just to get away from the rain… I hear all that bad news that’s gone on and I thought, you know what, life is very short, very precious and very fragile,” said Tyson Fury.

With just a few months left before his return to the ring, what do you think about Fury’s decision? Would he have been better off staying retired? Share your thoughts below.