Tyson Fury to Lose $6.75 Million Despite Victory Over Arslanbek Makhmudov in Comeback Bout

Sure, Tyson Fury emerged as the highest earner when he fought Arslanbek Makhmudov, but the night had more in store. After being away from the ring for more than 16 months, the former champion returned to action against his Russian counterpart in London, where the Brit easily outclassed Makhmudov over 12 rounds to win by decision. However, Fury’s victory left a sour taste.

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Tax authorities are now set to take a part of his total earnings, around $6.75 million (£5 million). In his Netflix fight, Tyson Fury reportedly took home around $25 million (£18.6 million) after his win. However, a tax attorney revealed that a significant portion of his paycheck will reduce his net earnings to around $13,750,000.

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“Most countries apply a system of marginal taxes, with the rates increasing as a person’s income increases,” Jon Elphick told the Express. “The fight is due to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so any earnings will be classified as UK-source earnings.

“UK-source earnings are subject to UK income tax, irrespective of where the sportsperson resides (which in Tyson Fury’s case may be the UK, or may be the Isle of Man, depending on whether recent media reports are correct), so Tyson Fury will likely pay the highest rate of income tax on his fight purse. At a tax rate of 45%, the guaranteed payment of US$25m will create a UK tax liability of circa $11.25m (£8.35m).”

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This highlights just how much money is at stake. However, Tyson Fury, like any other British boxer, does not escape UK taxation, even when he fights in Saudi Arabia. In his three fights in Saudi Arabia (two against Oleksandr Usyk and one against Francis Ngannou), ‘The Gypsy King’ still faced UK tax obligations, as his earnings became taxable once he returned to the UK.

Under the UK tax system, HMRC takes around 45% of his income. One way to reduce this tax burden could involve Tyson Fury relocating to places like Dubai or Monaco rather than returning to the UK. In Arslanbek Makhmudov’s case, the situation remains similar. Although he is a Russian national, he also does not avoid UK taxation. Makhmudov reportedly earned $2,700,000 (£2m), but he took home around $1,485,000 (£1.1m) after tax deductions.

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Recently, a similar case has also emerged with British rising boxer Conor Benn, who, earlier this year, signed with Zuffa Boxing, where he earned $15 million for a single fight against Regis Prograis, which Benn won. However, he faced a similar outcome when he returned to the UK, as tax authorities deducted around 45% of his earnings.

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Ultimately, what has already happened is now in the books. Tyson Fury now sets his sights on his fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua, which could also mean he risks losing even more money.

Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua next

“I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me NEXT!” Tyson Fury issued the challenge to former champion Anthony Joshua after his latest victory. Indeed, fans have been craving this fight for the past few years. However, despite Fury and Joshua coming from the same country, the matchup has never materialized.

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Now, it finally seems serious, as the Brit has returned from a short retirement, driven by his goal of being regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. He does not want to waste time in retirement and is instead pursuing another major heavyweight clash with ‘AJ’.

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“Do you accept my challenge? Let him say yes or no now. Come on, you big s—house, are you going to fight or not?” Fury added.

At the same time, the Nigerian-Brit also attended the arena, closely watching Fury’s performance. He welcomed ‘The Gypsy King’s challenge, although he said he would respond at the right time. Recently, reports suggest that a Fury vs. Joshua fight could take place in December. On top of that, the 36-year-old is coming from a serious accident in Nigeria, which reportedly claimed the lives of two of his friends.

With that situation in mind, he now focuses on a warm-up fight, most likely against Deontay Wilder, before potentially facing Tyson Fury. What’s your take on the Fury vs. Joshua matchup? Do you think Fury can claim the scalp of his fellow countryman? Drop your thoughts below.