Tyson Fury Urged to Save 105-Year-Old Football Club

It is time for Tyson Fury to deliver on his promise he made three years ago. In 2022, ‘The Gypsy King’ expressed interest in buying Morecambe FC, his beloved hometown club. Raised in the city, Fury holds a deep affection for The Shrimps, a vital part of Morecambe’s storied heritage since their establishment in 1920.

However, after surviving the harsh English competition for almost a century, the footballing club has been facing massive troubles. The financially strained Lancashire club first hit economic turmoil in 2023, only two years after its historic League One promotion. In 2025, the team was relegated back to the National League and was even removed from the 2025/26 National League Cup. The Shrimps consistently report pre-tax losses in the millions, and with wage costs nearing £4 million, survival hangs in the balance. If Tyson Fury wants to be their saviour, he should act now. At least that’s what former Crystal Palace FC owner, Simon Jordan, thinks.

The clock is ticking.

In a recent White & Jordan episode, the latter noted how the National League will impose further sanctions on Morecambe FC. If they can’t find a new owner, the club might cease to exist. The pair discussed potential new owners who can step up, with Tyson Fury being the top pick. After all, since he vowed to buy the club, the former heavyweight champion has seen his net worth double. Furthermore, given that he is not actively boxing anymore, the Shrimps can be a smart investment if done right.

However, Jordan believes the 35-year-old won’t do anything. “I spoke to Tyson about it about two years ago,” the entrepreneur recalled. “He was interested in it, he wanted to do it, or wanted to do something like that. He was asking about the ideas of running a football club,” he further added. However, Jordan believes that if Fury wanted to do it, he would have done it already.

The footballing pundit further ran down Tyson Fury, recalling his unpaid £1m bet to Piers Morgan as evidence of his unreliable financial follow-through. He just called ‘Gypsy King’ a bit stingy with his money. “Now, let’s call him out. Let’s say that Tyson Fury, the most prominent resident of Morecambe, that’s got lots to say for himself, and always talking about how he can help different people and different functions. Here you go. Here’s an opportunity, Tyson. Put your hand in your pocket. You’ve made a fortune. We’ve seen your latest set of accounts. You’ve got 175 million quid in assets. And the rest. Buy your football club. Support it,” he said, calling out the heavyweight giant.

Though it appears as a sharp challenge, Jordan is earnestly urging the Morecambe-born star. As a passionate football fan who guided Crystal Palace back to the Premier League, watching another club teeter on the brink of collapse is painful. With Tyson Fury’s resources and deep ties to drive the club forward, Jordan sees him as the ideal savior for the task. Whether he will step up or not, only time will tell. Because at the moment, it seems like the 35-year-old is focused on his comeback. Not for money or titles, but for something far bigger.

Tyson Fury’s call for justice

After declaring his fifth or sixth retirement in January, Fury, predictably, returned recently, challenging Oleksandr Usyk and fiercely disputing his two defeats as robberies. A few days ago, he doubled down on his contentions when he shared a post that featured him speaking on behalf of a claims services company.

“Alright, listen up, everyone! You know me, Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King. I’ve been in some proper battles, but this one’s for all of you who’ve been wronged,” he said. Tyson Fury reminded everyone of what a battle his life has been so far. From alcoholism to depression, he has defeated everything. However, now, he has decided to fight for others. “I’m fighting for something even bigger: justice for you lot!” he added.

As part of the promotional scheme, he urged his fans to click on the link and claim their compensation. However, he still managed to throw in a cheeky shade at Usyk and ended with, “Not for belt, but for justice. Because now I’m fighting for the people to claim back what is rightfully ours.”

The Gypsy King was contesting his two defeats to Usyk, insisting he never truly lost and vowing to correct the record. This stance has irked many fans. Moreover, with the Ukrainians unlikely to accept the challenge, the intent behind these bold and weird callouts remains unclear. What do you think?