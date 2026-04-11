Tyson Fury’s Netflix Show Reveals Wife and Father’s Disagreement Over Tonight’s Fight

The Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight is mere hours away. But Netflix just dropped a trailer for the second season of Fury’s reality show ‘At Home With The Furys,’ which appears to reveal a massive disagreement within the Fury household before the fight was ever announced.

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“I’ve just had a ground-shaking, earth-shattering offer,” Fury said in the clip. “Literally like a Ronaldo offer.”

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Fury, of course, faces Makhmudov on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK, live on Netflix. This came after he retired from the sport, having suffered two back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. The Brit had even called it quits from the sport, but it appears the offer was enticing enough to bring him back.

“You should dismiss them straight away,” said Tyson’s father, John Fury, regarding the offer. “And say no.

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“You can’t dismiss anything,” Fury responded. “… As a businessman, you have to think about the pros and cons of everything.

“Yes, but you’ve also got to think there’s only cons,” Tyson’s wife, Paris Fury, responded. “Because the [only] pro is a bank check and a few more zeros ain’t making [any] difference to what we’re doing. He’s 37 in a few weeks. He’s a 37-year-old. Old man, look at the grey hair rolling [in] his beard.

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“I’m [as] old as Usyk,” Fury said, pointing to their fight. “[He was] 37.

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“The calibre they want you to fight at,” John tried to reason with his son. “For that big paycheck is a dangerous level.

“I’ve been born and bred to do what I do, fight,” Tyson Fury responded, unwilling to turn down the offer. “As a soldier, he doesn’t know anything else but to f—king fight and die. And that’s it.”

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There have also been talks of Tyson Fury facing Anthony Joshua in the near future, or a trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk, who is scheduled to face Rico Verhoeven next month. And from the sound of his rant against his rivals in the heavyweight division, it appears ‘The Gypsy King’ hasn’t given up on facing them all.

Tyson Fury claims his rivals will be on their knees begging him for a fight

The Brit never misses a chance to command the spotlight. And ahead of his return, the former champion made it clear he still sees himself as the division’s biggest draw. Speaking before his clash with Arslanbek Makhmudov, Fury dismissed rival titleholders and doubled down on his belief that he remains the financial center of heavyweight boxing.

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“Sooner or later, these so-called alphabetical world champions are going to have to fight me,” Fury said. “They will be hunted and destroyed. Who will they face for money? I’m the money man.

The 37-year-old insisted the balance of power has not shifted. In fact, he believes it will tilt even further in his favor soon.

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“Whoever has the belts will be on their knees begging me by the end of the year,” he added.

Perhaps that’s true for the likes of WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, or WBC champion (Regular) Agit Kabayel, or even WBA champion (Regular) Murat Gassiev, but not for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds three belts already.

In any case, it would be interesting to see what Tyson Fury does next. His next move will show whether the Brit is just talking big for the sake of it, or he really intends to continue fighting.