UFC Legend Gives Verdict as Dana White & Turki Alalshikh’s Netflix Card Face Instant Heat

Dana White’s first foray into boxing has already sparked a mixed response, with fans split on whether it’s a bold step or a misfire. The announcement that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season will feature the September 13 super fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, promoted by Dana White, TKO, and Sela, has stirred even more debate. While the main card is undeniably massive, it’s the undercard drawing curious attention. No, it’s not because of star power, but because the names are largely unfamiliar. On top of that, the decision to stream the event on Netflix has only fueled fan skepticism, with some already expressing concern that Netflix might lag like it did the last time in November during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul bout. Regardless, HE Alalshikh wrote on X, “We have a deal with TKO to promote … the biggest fight in boxing.” Yes, it truly is the biggest, and now Henry Cejudo has also weighed in with his thoughts.

Earlier today, the Saudi Royal shared a short Instagram clip of a conversation with both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford before the two officially signed on the dotted line. In the video, Canelo called the September 13th bout “a true fight,” to which HE Alalshikh replied, “Yeah, not a YouTuber fight,” clearly taking a jab at Jake Paul, who almost pursued a bout with Canelo, also for Netflix, but ended up settling for Julio César Chávez Jr. fight instead. The undisputed super middleweight champion then emphasized that the fight doesn’t need trash talk to sell, as it sells itself. The Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority agreed, stating that by mid-September, fans will witness one of the greatest fights in boxing. Supporting that sentiment, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo also weighed in, dropping his approval in the comments of HE Alalshikh’s post.

“Thank you for changing the game of boxing @turki it’s been long since they have had a great leader who is making sh-t happen. 👏 👏 👏,” read Henry Cejudo’s comment under His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s Instagram post. Clearly, the former UFC dual champion was thrilled with HE Alalshikh’s influence on boxing, praising him for pushing boundaries and making the biggest fights a reality. For Cejudo, it’s refreshing to see someone with the power and vision to bring elite-level matchups to the forefront without relying on gimmicks. However, this isn’t the first time Cejudo has publicly applauded Turki Alalshikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TURKI ALALSHIKH تركي آل الشيخ (@turki)

A few months ago, he called HE Alalshikh the “promoter of the year,” crediting him for injecting millions into the sport and creating a landscape where the best fighters actually face each other. He even referenced Canelo Alvarez, noting that although the 34-year-old didn’t initially align with Turki Alalshikh, the two are now on the same page, “shaking hands and calling each other bro.” For the 38-year-old, the takeaway is simple: it’s business, and HE Alalshikh is the one with the big-picture mindset to move boxing forward.

However, not everyone in the boxing world shares Henry Cejudo’s enthusiasm. So what is it about the fight that fans are worried about?.

Dana White faces an uphill battle to spark buzz for his boxing debut

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh recently shared a shortlist of fighters he’s considering for the undercard of the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown on September 13th in Las Vegas. While names like Abdullah Mason and Christian Mbilli sparked some interest, the majority of the list features lesser-known boxers. The reaction from fans hasn’t been kind either. Many believe the card lacks star power and have suggested that if budget constraints are a concern, Turki Alalshikh should prioritize just two or three quality matchups rather than filling the card with unrecognizable prospects.

Meanwhile, the structure of the undercard has drawn comparisons to Dana White’s UFC strategy, focusing on the main event as the centerpiece while padding the rest of the card with up-and-coming talent. Now, that philosophy seems to be echoed here, with fans on social media criticizing HE Alalshikh’s lineup, which includes names like Mohammed Alakel, Reito Tsutsumi, Justin Viloria, Emiliano Alvarado, Jamar Talley, and Nishant Dev. For many, the concern isn’t just the lack of star names, but whether such a light undercard does justice to a fight of this magnitude.

However, Turki Alalshikh revealed a few days ago that he believes the Canelo-Crawford fight is so monumental it doesn’t need a stacked undercard to generate interest. With the event set to stream live on Netflix, Turki Alalshikh plans to use the undercard as a platform to showcase younger fighters on a massive stage. That said, is there any undercard fight you’re particularly looking forward to? And do you think Dana White will be able to ensure a smooth, lag-free broadcast?